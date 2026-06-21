Here's How to Know if You Qualify for a Chase Business Card
One of the common misconceptions I hear about business credit cards is that they're only for people with "real" businesses -- the ones with LLCs, employees, and EINs.
In reality, the bar is much lower than that. If you've done any freelance work, sold anything online, or picked up a side gig, there's a good chance you qualify for a business credit card, from Chase and other top issuers.
That said, there are a few things Chase will look at in your application -- and getting one of those wrong is how things go sideways. Here's what to know before you apply.
You don't need a formal business to apply
Chase's definition of "business" is pretty broad. Sole proprietors, freelancers, independent contractors, and gig workers all qualify -- you don't need an LLC, a registered trade name, or a separate business bank account.
If you're selling goods or services for a profit, that probably counts. Even if you're still in the early stages and haven't turned a profit yet, Chase might still approve you.
For freelancers and sole proprietors with no EIN of tax ID number, your Social Security number can be used instead to complete your application. In all, the application process is pretty flexible and straightforward.
Your personal credit score matters
Once you apply, Chase evaluates factors including your personal credit score, your business credit score (if you have one), or both. Generally, you'll want a credit score that falls at least in "good" territory -- a FICO® Score of 670 or higher -- though the specific card you're targeting matters.
For example, the $95-annual-fee Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) tends to require stronger credit than the no-annual-fee Ink Business Cash® Credit Card or Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees). Those are typically more accessible. I prefer the Chase Ink Business Unlimited, with its 1.5% cash back on every purchase, everywhere.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
The factors Chase weighs beyond score, too: how long you've been in business, your annual revenue, your employee count, and more. Keep all these in mind -- even with a strong credit score, a brand-new business, for example, might run into trouble.
The 5/24 rule: What it is and how it works
Before you apply, you'll want to know about Chase's "5/24 rule." Basically, it means that if you've opened five or more credit cards across any issuer in the past 24 months, Chase will almost certainly deny your application.
There is a wrinkle, though: Chase business cards don't show up on your personal credit report, so they don't add to your 5/24 count. That makes them a great way to keep earning top-tier welcome bonuses without burning a slot. But you still need to be under 5/24 when you apply to qualify.
Of course, if you're not, you can always wait it out a few months or so and try again.
Welcome bonus eligibility has gotten stricter
Late last year, Chase added a few bonus restrictions to its Ink lineup. For the no-annual-fee cards -- Chase Ink Business Cash and Chase Ink Business Unlimited -- you may not qualify for a bonus if you've ever had either of these cards. Chase treats them as a single product for eligibility purposes.
Chase treats the Chase Ink Business Preferred as its own thing, though, so having had the Chase Ink Business Cash or Chase Ink Business Unlimited doesn't block you from the Chase Ink Business Preferred welcome bonus.
The Chase Ink Business Preferred is one of our favorite business cards out there, with 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year, and a great welcome bonus.
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= Excellent
= Good
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= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR N/A
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 26.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn 100,000 bonus points
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This card offers excellent earning potential for businesses looking to earn valuable rewards on everyday expenses. You’ll earn 3X points on travel, shipping, and advertising purchases (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses that invest in growth. With an impressive 100,000-point welcome bonus and access to the Chase Ultimate Rewards® ecosystem, this card helps you maximize rewards. Plus, we like that points are worth more when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠, further boosting the card’s value.Read Full Review
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- Huge sign-up bonus
- Advertising rewards
- Shipping rewards
- Cell phone protection
- Flexible travel points
- Card perks
- Annual fee
- No intro APR offer
- Spending minimum for sign-up bonus
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- Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases
- Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- Redeem points for cash back, gift cards, travel and more - your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- Go further when you book with Chase Travel℠. Enjoy competitive rates, seamless booking and premium benefits.
- Purchase Protection covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account.
- Receive complimentary access to DashPass by DoorDash.
- Member FDIC
The bottom line: If you're new to the Chase business lineup, picking the right Chase card -- and the right bonus -- matters more than it used to. And if you've owned one of the cards before, you'll want to read up to see what you qualify for and what you don't.
Our Research Expert
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