Here's How to Know if You Qualify for a Chase Business Card

One of the common misconceptions I hear about business credit cards is that they're only for people with "real" businesses -- the ones with LLCs, employees, and EINs.

In reality, the bar is much lower than that. If you've done any freelance work, sold anything online, or picked up a side gig, there's a good chance you qualify for a business credit card, from Chase and other top issuers.

That said, there are a few things Chase will look at in your application -- and getting one of those wrong is how things go sideways. Here's what to know before you apply.

You don't need a formal business to apply

Chase's definition of "business" is pretty broad. Sole proprietors, freelancers, independent contractors, and gig workers all qualify -- you don't need an LLC, a registered trade name, or a separate business bank account.

If you're selling goods or services for a profit, that probably counts. Even if you're still in the early stages and haven't turned a profit yet, Chase might still approve you.

For freelancers and sole proprietors with no EIN of tax ID number, your Social Security number can be used instead to complete your application. In all, the application process is pretty flexible and straightforward.

Your personal credit score matters

Once you apply, Chase evaluates factors including your personal credit score, your business credit score (if you have one), or both. Generally, you'll want a credit score that falls at least in "good" territory -- a FICO® Score of 670 or higher -- though the specific card you're targeting matters.

For example, the $95-annual-fee Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) tends to require stronger credit than the no-annual-fee Ink Business Cash® Credit Card or Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees). Those are typically more accessible. I prefer the Chase Ink Business Unlimited, with its 1.5% cash back on every purchase, everywhere.