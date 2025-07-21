Here's How to Redeem Wells Fargo Rewards for Maximum Value

If you want a hassle-free way to use your Wells Fargo Rewards, there's a super straightforward way to go: cash redemptions. But what if you want a little more bang for your buck?

With Wells Fargo's list of travel partners, you can transfer your rewards for slightly more than the $0.01 per point you get with cash and other redemption options.

Here's how to maximize the value of your Wells Fargo Rewards -- and the cards you'll need to do so.

Cash redemption isn't a bad option

First things first: redemptions for cash are never a bad option when it comes to Wells Fargo Rewards.

The rewards points earned on your Wells Fargo credit card can always be redeemed for cash at $0.01 apiece. You can:

Redeem rewards as a statement credit

Deposit cash into your Wells Fargo bank account

Withdraw as cash from a Wells Fargo ATM (if you have a Wells Fargo debit or ATM card)

You'll need at least 2,500 points ($25) to redeem most ways, besides ATM redemptions -- those come in increments of 2,000 points ($20). Points are worth a flat $0.01 each, and there's no expiration dates or earning limit.

If cash rewards are your jam, look no further. Click here to learn all about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) and find out why we recently rated it a perfect 5 stars.

Travel redemptions offer value and flexibility (with the right card)

Now for the good part: If you carry a Wells Fargo travel card like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) or Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card (rates and fees), you can also book all sorts of travel through the Wells Fargo Rewards portal, including flights, hotels and rental cars.

Even better, you can combine rewards across cards if you have more than one eligible Wells Fargo credit card. That means rewards earned on your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can be pooled with your other rewards and used for travel.

And to maximize value, you might consider transferring your rewards to one of Wells Fargo's travel partners. Current partners include:

Choice Privileges®

Flying Blue (Air France--KLM)

British Airways Executive Club

Virgin Red / Virgin Atlantic

Iberia Plus

AerClub

Avianca LifeMiles

Some of these transfers can give you more than $0.01 per point in value, especially when used for international flights or hotel stays.

Wells Fargo's partner list is short compared to other programs, so options may be limited -- but if you're looking to squeeze every last cent out of your rewards, transferring to partners is the way to go.

Go for cash or travel redemptions to get the most value

Wells Fargo also lets you redeem points, generally at $0.01 each, for gift cards, which start at $10. You can claim merchandise at a rate of $0.009 per point. You can also donate points to select nonprofits, or gift points to another Wells Fargo Rewards customer.

For value and versatility, though, cash and travel rewards redemptions are the way(s) to go. They're both super flexible and easy to use, and you'll get a straightforward rate of $0.01 per point -- with potential for higher value through travel transfers.

Looking for other valuable card options? Check out our list of the best travel cards available today.