Here's How to Use the Amex Platinum's New Resy Credit
The Platinum Card® from American Express just got a major update, adding several new benefits and improving others. Along with the update came an annual fee increase to $895 (see rates and fees). But the new perks can more than make up the cost for the right cardholders.
And one new perk has a lot of cardholders excited: a $100 quarterly credit for Resy restaurant purchases (terms apply; enrollment required).
This credit is worth $400 a year, and it's easy to get -- if you use it at the right restaurants, in the right way.
Here's everything you need to know about this credit.
What is Resy?
Resy is an online reservation platform. You can book tables at restaurants, as well as tickets to special restaurant events, through Resy's website or mobile app.
How do I use the Amex Platinum Card Resy credit?
Just use your Amex Platinum Card to pay at any U.S. restaurant listed on Resy.com -- that's it. You'll automatically receive up to $100 in credits every quarter.
There are a few caveats, though. You might not get the credit for:
- Purchases made at a restaurant inside another business, like a hotel or department store
- Purchases made through a third party, such as Uber Eats or DoorDash
- Non-dining purchases, e.g., gift cards or merchandise
- Payments processed by a third party, including certain mobile card readers
Your best bet is simply to order from the menu at the restaurant.
Want to get an easy $400 back on dining every year, plus other benefits worth over $3,100 annually? Click here to read our full review of the Amex Platinum Card and apply today.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The Platinum Card® from American Express isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.
- More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required.
- More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required.
- More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Where are Resy restaurants located?
Resy partners with over 10,000 restaurants across the U.S. They're mostly found in metropolitan areas, though there are exceptions.
There's no complete list of locations, so the best way to see if there are Resy restaurants near you is to look up nearby cities on Resy.com and see what turns up.
Resy also includes restaurants outside the U.S., but these do not qualify for the credit.
Other Amex Platinum Card Resy benefits
In addition to the quarterly credit, Amex Platinum Card holders can join Resy's Global Dining Access program. This comes with perks including:
- Exclusive reservations: Some tables are reserved exclusively for eligible Amex cardholders, per Resy.
- Priority notify: Amex Platinum Card holders are among the first to know when tables they want are open.
- Early access to special events such as high-profile chef dinners.
To unlock these benefits, simply:
- Create a profile or log in through Resy.com or the Resy mobile app
- Add your Amex Platinum Card to your Resy wallet
- Browse participating restaurants through the website or app
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Don't overthink it -- and don't miss out
The easiest and most surefire way to get this credit is just to find a local restaurant on Resy, have a nice meal, and swipe your Amex Platinum Card. Amex will take care of the rest. Note that it may take several weeks for the credit to post to your account.
Don't live near any Resy restaurants? See if a loved one does. You might call a restaurant near them and place a takeout order by phone; all they need to do is pick it up. That's an easy gift that they'll very much appreciate.
Want to get up to $400 a year for dining out and all the travel and lifestyle perks that made the Amex Platinum Card famous? Click here to read our full review of the Amex Platinum Card and apply today.
Our Research Expert
For rates and fees for the The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here