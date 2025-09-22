Here's How to Use the Amex Platinum's New Resy Credit

The Platinum Card® from American Express just got a major update, adding several new benefits and improving others. Along with the update came an annual fee increase to $895 (see rates and fees). But the new perks can more than make up the cost for the right cardholders.

And one new perk has a lot of cardholders excited: a $100 quarterly credit for Resy restaurant purchases (terms apply; enrollment required).

This credit is worth $400 a year, and it's easy to get -- if you use it at the right restaurants, in the right way.

Here's everything you need to know about this credit.

What is Resy?

Resy is an online reservation platform. You can book tables at restaurants, as well as tickets to special restaurant events, through Resy's website or mobile app.

How do I use the Amex Platinum Card Resy credit?

Just use your Amex Platinum Card to pay at any U.S. restaurant listed on Resy.com -- that's it. You'll automatically receive up to $100 in credits every quarter.

There are a few caveats, though. You might not get the credit for:

Purchases made at a restaurant inside another business, like a hotel or department store

Purchases made through a third party, such as Uber Eats or DoorDash

Non-dining purchases, e.g., gift cards or merchandise

Payments processed by a third party, including certain mobile card readers

Your best bet is simply to order from the menu at the restaurant.

