Here's One Purchase You Should Never Make With a Credit Card

Most of us use credit cards for everything -- groceries, bills, even those random late-night Amazon splurges. So it's fair to wonder… Can you use one to buy a lottery ticket?

In a lot of states, the answer is yes. It often depends on where you're buying the ticket, though. Some stores allow it, others won't.

But regardless of whether it's possible or not, it's never a good idea. Here's why.

Credit card interest is no joke

Interest on credit cards is brutal, with the average APR hovering around 20%. That means if you carry a balance, you're getting charged steep interest just to hold that debt.

And unlike regular purchases (which come with a grace period), there's a different rulebook when it comes to lottery tickets or using a credit card at the casino.

In general, the smartest way to use a credit card is to pay your balance off in full each month. That way, you avoid interest altogether. And if you're using a 0% intro APR card strategically, it can be a great tool for big purchases -- but only if you've got a plan to pay it off before that promo rate ends.

Unfortunately, buying lottery tickets doesn't count as a normal purchase.

Your credit card sees it as a cash advance

Here's the sneaky part: when you buy lottery tickets with your card, your issuer may treat it like a cash advance. That includes anything that can be turned into cash -- like money orders, crypto, and yes, lotto tickets.

Cash advances are among the most expensive things you can do with a credit card. You'll likely get hit with:

A cash advance fee (usually 3% to 5% of the amount)

Immediate interest charges (no grace period)

A separate, often higher APR for cash advances

APR for cash advances Zero rewards -- no points, no miles, no cash back

In short, it's an ugly deal.

Don't borrow money to gamble

Americans spent over $100 billion on lottery tickets last year. That's a staggering number. And while grabbing a scratcher here and there is a fun way to chase a little excitement, doing it on credit puts you in risky territory.

If you're gonna play the lottery, set a cash budget for it. Buy your tickets with actual money from your wallet -- never with a credit card.

