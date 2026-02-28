Here's the 3-Card Setup I Recommend to Everyone

If you want better credit card rewards without a lot of work (or fees), there's good news: You can squeeze a ton of value out of just three cards. And you don't have to keep track of rotating bonus categories or expiring credits.

One of my favorite combos covers travel, groceries, dining, and everyday spending. Each card is simple, and only one of them has an annual fee -- which is more than worth it.

Here's the simple setup I recommend to friends and family who want strong rewards without the work.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has been one of our favorite travel cards for years. It's the only card here that has an annual fee -- but that fee looks tiny compared to the benefits.

Here are the highlights:

$95 annual fee

75,000 bonus points when you spend $5,000 within the first 3 months

when you spend $5,000 within the first 3 months $50 annual hotel credit when you book a hotel through Chase Travel℠

when you book a hotel through Chase Travel℠ 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries 2X points on all other travel purchases

on all other travel purchases 1X points on all other purchases

on all other purchases Travel protections

Purchase protection of up to $500 per item

This is your go-to card for travel and dining. If you like to order your groceries online, it gets even better (curbside pickup orders count!).

You can earn the annual fee back just by booking a trip or two through Chase Travel every year. Spend $1,050 on travel, including $50+ on a hotel, and you're looking at $100 worth of rewards.

All the other points you earn throughout the year are icing on the cake. Plus, Chase's famous travel protections could save you a lot of money if, say, your trip is delayed or canceled.

To top it off, the sign-up bonus is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- that's about enough to cover the annual fee for eight years.