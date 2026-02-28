Here's the 3-Card Setup I Recommend to Everyone
If you want better credit card rewards without a lot of work (or fees), there's good news: You can squeeze a ton of value out of just three cards. And you don't have to keep track of rotating bonus categories or expiring credits.
One of my favorite combos covers travel, groceries, dining, and everyday spending. Each card is simple, and only one of them has an annual fee -- which is more than worth it.
Here's the simple setup I recommend to friends and family who want strong rewards without the work.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has been one of our favorite travel cards for years. It's the only card here that has an annual fee -- but that fee looks tiny compared to the benefits.
Here are the highlights:
- $95 annual fee
- 75,000 bonus points when you spend $5,000 within the first 3 months
- $50 annual hotel credit when you book a hotel through Chase Travel℠
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- Travel protections
- Purchase protection of up to $500 per item
This is your go-to card for travel and dining. If you like to order your groceries online, it gets even better (curbside pickup orders count!).
You can earn the annual fee back just by booking a trip or two through Chase Travel every year. Spend $1,050 on travel, including $50+ on a hotel, and you're looking at $100 worth of rewards.
All the other points you earn throughout the year are icing on the cake. Plus, Chase's famous travel protections could save you a lot of money if, say, your trip is delayed or canceled.
To top it off, the sign-up bonus is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- that's about enough to cover the annual fee for eight years.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
2. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
When it comes to grocery shopping, the humble Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) dominates the fancy competition. It may not look like much, but with no annual fee and no spending caps, it's a better value than most grocery cards.
Highlights:
- $0 annual fee (see rates and fees)
- $200 cash bonus when you spend $500 within the first 3 months
- 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
- 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Some cards earn a higher cash back rate on groceries -- until you spend about $500 in a month, at which point they only earn 1%.
With no limits on its 3% cash back, the Capital One Savor is an especially good deal for families with high grocery spending. If you spend $1,200 a month on groceries, you'll earn $432 in cash back every year -- with no effort and no annual fee.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Earn a $200 cash bonus
-
Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.Read Full Review
-
- Sign-up bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
3. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is your "everything else" card. It earns a flat rate that's difficult to top.
Highlights:
- $0 annual fee
- $200 cash rewards when you spend $500 within the first 3 months
- 2% cash rewards on purchases
- Cellphone protection -- up to $600 against damage and theft ($25 deductible)
That's just about all it offers -- and that's all it needs. Most rewards cards only earn 1% cash back (or 1X points) outside their bonus categories. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns twice as much, so you can confidently use it anywhere.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Why these cards work for almost anyone
These cards are not the absolute best choices for every single person. For example…
- If you're a frequent flyer, you might want a premium travel card with airport lounge access.
- If you want to rack up a lot of Chase points for travel, then you might swap out the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for the Chase Freedom Unlimited®.
- If your grocery spending is under $1,000 a month, you might prefer the Citi Custom Cash® Card instead of the Capital One Savor (see rates and fees).
If you're an optimizer, then check out our list of the best credit cards to find your unique credit card combo.
However, my recommended three-card setup offers high value, low effort, and minimal annual fees. You almost can't go wrong.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.