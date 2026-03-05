Here's the Annual Cost of Carrying a $5,000 Credit Card Balance

A $5,000 credit card balance doesn't sound catastrophic, but with the interest rates credit cards charge, it's extremely expensive.

The average credit card APR is now hovering around 21% to 22%, according to recent data from the Federal Reserve. That means even a relatively modest balance can snowball fast.

Let's run the numbers.

What $5,000 costs you at 22% APR

If you carry a $5,000 balance at a 22% APR and make only minimum payments, here's what happens:

Annual interest: about $1,100

Monthly interest: roughly $92

Total repayment time: often several years

That $92 per month isn't reducing your balance much at first. Most of it is going straight to interest.

In other words, you're paying nearly $1,100 per year for the privilege of borrowing $5,000. And that assumes interest rates don't rise.

Why it feels manageable but isn't

Credit card interest compounds daily. You don't get a big bill labeled "interest penalty." It just shows up in your balance. Slowly. Repeatedly.

If you add new purchases while carrying that $5,000, the math gets worse because most issuers eliminate your grace period once you revolve a balance.

This is why people feel stuck. They're paying every month, but the balance barely moves.

The best way to find a break from those interest payments is with a 0% intro balance transfer credit card. The best ones give you close to two years without having to pay interest. You can compare the best 0% intro APR cards right here.

What happens if you only pay the minimum

Most minimum payments are around 2% of your balance, so on $5,000, that's about $100.

But if $92 of that payment is interest, you're only knocking about $8 off the principal in the first month.

Stretch that out and you could easily pay thousands in interest over time, even on what started as a relatively small balance.

The faster way out

There are really three levers:

Pay it off aggressively. Move it to a 0% intro APR balance transfer card. Lower the rate.

Right now, some balance transfer cards offer up to 21 months of 0% intro APR. That gives you almost two years of payments going directly toward your principal.

If you moved $5,000 to a 21-month 0% APR card and paid it off evenly, you'd need to pay about:

$5,000 ÷ 21 = roughly $238 per month

If you're carrying a balance, it's worth looking at some of the best balance transfer credit cards available right now. A long 0% intro period can save you well over $1,000 compared to letting a 22% APR run.

The quiet truth

A $5,000 balance doesn't make you reckless. Life has expensive surprises and most Americans find themselves in credit card debt at some point. But it's still expensive.

The math is simple. Around $1,000 a year in interest on a $5,000 balance is common.

The faster you can eliminate credit card debt, the sooner you can finally reach financial freedom.