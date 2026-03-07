Here's the Average American's Credit Card Debt. How Do You Compare?

Your balance probably looks different depending on your age and life stage. Here's how the numbers break down across generations, according to Motley Fool Money research :

The numbers look different depending on your age -- and so does the path forward.

The average credit card balance hit $6,523 in Q3 2025, according to TransUnion -- up from $6,380 just a year before.

Americans owe more on their credit cards than ever -- and paying it off has officially become the country's No. 1 financial goal in 2026. According to a Motley Fool Money survey, credit card debt is the single biggest contributor to that stress.

Gen X carries the heaviest load -- $9,600 on average in 2025. That's a lot of weight, especially heading into the years when retirement should be the focus.

But every generation has seen balances climb over the last two years, except the Silent Generation, which has held fairly steady.

No matter which row you land in, the question is the same: what are you going to do about it?

If you're in over your head, get help first

If your debt feels unmanageable, two nonprofit organizations I love and trust are MMI (Money Management International) and the NFCC (National Foundation for Credit Counseling).

Both are free or low-cost and can walk you through options you may never have considered -- including debt management plans, negotiated interest rates, and more.

Balance transfer cards can work wonders

If your credit score is in decent shape, a balance transfer card is one of the most powerful debt payoff tools out there.

Here's how it works: you move your existing credit card balance over to a new card that offers 0% intro APR for a set period. Some cards give you up to 21 months of no interest.

During that window, every payment you make goes straight to your principal. This can save you hundreds of dollars in interest and pays off the debt significantly faster.

You still have to do the hard work and pay your balance off. But removing the interest charges gives you breathing room and speeds up the process.

See the top-rated 0% intro APR cards for 2026 here for paying down debt faster.

Budgeting apps can help keep spending in line

I'm not here to tell you how to spend your money. And everyone manages their income and expenses differently.

But I will say that if you continue to repeat the same behaviors that got you into debt trouble, you'll stay there until something changes.

A modern budgeting app can help. These tools can track your spending in real time and show you exactly where your money is going. Sometimes, just seeing the numbers laid out clearly is enough to make changes in your spending.

The bottom line

I'd love nothing more than to see these average credit card balance numbers start dropping. Credit card debt is expensive, stressful, and -- with the right tools -- very beatable.

If you're carrying a balance right now, 2026 is your year to start taking control. Talk to a nonprofit counselor, look into a balance transfer card, or just open a budgeting app tonight.

One move in the right direction is worth more than a perfect plan you never start.

Compare today's top balance transfer offers and get a 0% intro APR on your existing debt.