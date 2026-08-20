Here's the Average Credit Card Debt for Your Age Group in 2026

Generation X carries the most credit card debt of any group, at $9,600 on average, based on the latest Experian figures. Millennials come next, and the youngest and oldest generations carry the least.

Below is where every generation lands, what a balance really costs each year, and the fastest way to start paying one down.

I review credit cards for a living, and the age breakdown still surprises people. Gen X leads the pack at $9,600 on average, while Gen Z sits under $3,500.

As of Q2 2026, the average American carries about $6,610 in credit card debt. But that single number hides a big gap depending on when you were born.

The two middle generations shoulder the heaviest load, and the reason says a lot about this stage of life.

Those bigger midlife balances also pile up the most interest, which makes them the most worth tackling head-on. If you are carrying one, moving it to a balance transfer card can pause that interest while you chip away at the balance. A handful offer 0% intro APR for up to 21 months, giving you breathing room to make real progress.

Why Gen X carries the most credit card debt

Gen X is under a lot of financial pressure at this stage in life, likely juggling several big costs at once.

Many people in their 40s and 50s are paying a mortgage, raising kids, and helping aging parents all at the same time. Credit cards often bridge the gaps when those bills all land in the same month.

Gen Z has the lowest debt of any working generation, mostly because many are just getting their first credit cards.

What it costs to carry that balance

Credit cards are one of the most expensive debt forms, with the average rate on cards charging around 21% APR, according to Motley Fool Money research.

On a $9,600 Gen X balance, roughly $2,000 a year goes to interest alone. That is money leaving your account every month with nothing to show for it.

Smaller balances cost less, but the pattern is the same at every age. If you have high-interest debt, it should be your biggest financial priority to pay down.

How to make progress on your balance

The fastest way to pay off credit card debt is to "pause" the interest if you can. Using a balance transfer credit card with 0% intro APR lets you do that, and then every dollar you pay goes straight to what you owe.

Most 0% intro APR cards freeze interest for well over a year.

If you are also facing a big purchase soon, look for a card that runs 0% intro APR on new spending and transfers alike. That way you pause interest on old debt without piling on new interest.

One honest caveat: most balance transfers carry a fee of 3% to 5% of the amount moved. On most real balances, the interest you skip over a long 0% window still dwarfs that one-time cost.

If you're carrying a high-interest balance right now, compare the best 0% intro APR credit cards as a first move.