Here's the Best 2-Card Combo for Everyday Shopping
Back in the day, I used to juggle 20+ different credit cards, trying to squeeze every last point out of every swipe. Then I learned (the hard way) that I could capture about 95% of the same rewards with just a couple of smart picks.
Here's a simple two-card combo that's perfect for regular people who just want strong rewards on everyday spending, without even trying.
1. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: For 3X categories
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) is your "go-to" card for specific spending categories. It earns 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans.
On top of that, when you use it to pay your phone bill, you also get up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft (with a $25 deductible).
There's no annual fee to worry about, so if you're a light spender in these categories you never have to worry about "breaking even."
Outside of these categories, the card earns 1X points on other purchases. And that's where the combo comes into play.
Ready to apply? Learn more in our Wells Fargo Autograph® Card review and apply now.
2. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: For everything else
Outside all of the category spending, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) steps in for everything else. It earns a flat 2% cash rewards on all purchases, no exceptions.
Groceries, Amazon orders, big-box shopping, random Target runs -- if it's not in a bonus category, this card covers it.
That flat 2% cash rewards return is extremely good for a no-annual fee card. In fact, this card could stand on its own if you wanted to downsize completely and just hold a single card.
Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review to learn more and apply today.
How much you could earn in a year
My wife and I spend around $3,000 to $4,000 per month on our credit cards.
If we split our spending across these two cards only, here's what the annual rewards would look like:
- Let's say $1,000 per month falls into the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card's 3X bonus categories like our cellphone bills, streaming apps, gas, restaurants, etc. This would give us $30 per month in rewards.
- The other $2,500 in spending on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card would earn 2% cash rewards, so that's $50 per month in rewards.
That's $80 per month total ($960 per year), just with normal spending through these two cards.
And since there's no annual fee for either card, all of these rewards are pure upside.
Is this combo right for you?
If you want easy rewards without overthinking every purchase, holding these two cards is about as good as it gets.
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card boosts the categories most people already spend on. And the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card covers everything else with a steady 2% cash rewards. It's that simple.
But if you want an even simpler strategy… You could start with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card alone. That flat 2% cash rewards card is a workhorse and, honestly, the first one I'd apply for. Later you could add the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card if you want to squeeze a little extra juice out of your dining, travel, and gas spending.
Either way, you'll be earning solid rewards without annual fees dragging you down.
Check out all of today's best credit card offers and start earning more rewards on your regular spending.
