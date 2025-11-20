Here's the Best Way to Feed Your Family on a Budget

Last weekend at the grocery store, I watched the total climb past $150 before I'd even scanned the meat at the self-checkout.

It's a familiar feeling for a lot of people right now. Food costs are high, and every grocery run seems to sting a little more.

But if you're looking for small ways to stretch your budget, sometimes the easiest fix is hiding in your wallet.

How a grocery card saves you real money

The best grocery cards pay up to 6% back at the supermarket. For a family spending $500 a month on food, that's roughly $360 a year in cash back for doing absolutely nothing different.

It's also effortless. Just use it when you shop and let the rewards stack up. You can redeem them for statement credits, which directly lower your grocery bill.