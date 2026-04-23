Here's the Biggest Reason the Chase Sapphire Preferred Beats Other Travel Cards Now

Been on the fence about landing the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card? (See rates and fees.) If so, you should know that you can cover the card's $95 annual fee with just one perk: The sign-up bonus.

A great welcome bonus can be a huge part of any card's value prop, and the popular Chase Sapphire Preferred is no exception. Whether you're new to the world of travel cards or a seasoned expert, this card makes it easy to earn, redeem, and transfer rewards.

Let's break down what you're actually getting with the Chase Sapphire Preferred -- and why its bonus is so great.

Welcome bonus: Cover the annual fee almost eight times over

Right now with the Chase Sapphire Preferred, you can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. At a minimum, you're getting at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and if you transfer those points to airline or hotel partners, you can save even more.

That's one of the best bonuses you'll find on a $95-a-year card. And again, you're covering almost a decade of the Chase Sapphire Preferred's annual fee just by landing this bonus.

It's worth flagging the spend requirement here: $5,000 in 3 months. That's higher than similar bonuses on the Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card (see rates and fees) and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. If you can swing it, though, you're looking at one of the best bang-for-your-buck sign-up bonuses out there.