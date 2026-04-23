Here's the Biggest Reason the Chase Sapphire Preferred Beats Other Travel Cards Now
Been on the fence about landing the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card? (See rates and fees.) If so, you should know that you can cover the card's $95 annual fee with just one perk: The sign-up bonus.
A great welcome bonus can be a huge part of any card's value prop, and the popular Chase Sapphire Preferred is no exception. Whether you're new to the world of travel cards or a seasoned expert, this card makes it easy to earn, redeem, and transfer rewards.
Let's break down what you're actually getting with the Chase Sapphire Preferred -- and why its bonus is so great.
Welcome bonus: Cover the annual fee almost eight times over
Right now with the Chase Sapphire Preferred, you can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. At a minimum, you're getting at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and if you transfer those points to airline or hotel partners, you can save even more.
That's one of the best bonuses you'll find on a $95-a-year card. And again, you're covering almost a decade of the Chase Sapphire Preferred's annual fee just by landing this bonus.
It's worth flagging the spend requirement here: $5,000 in 3 months. That's higher than similar bonuses on the Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card (see rates and fees) and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. If you can swing it, though, you're looking at one of the best bang-for-your-buck sign-up bonuses out there.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Additional perks that'll keep the card in your wallet
A big one-time bonus is great. But the Chase Sapphire Preferred also offers solid day-to-day value with great earning rates and a simple $50 hotel credit that couldn't be easier to use.
You'll get:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- An annual $50 hotel credit, applied automatically when you book a hotel with your card through Chase Travel
- A 10% account anniversary boost, which gives you points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year (e.g., 1,000 bonus points for $10,000 in purchases)
The 2X points on general travel is worth calling out -- it means you're earning double the card's base rate on travel booked outside the Chase portal. I also love the idea of getting 3X points every time you eat out or order groceries online.
But for me, the biggest perk here is definitely the $50 hotel credit. Use that on a hotel stay every year, and you're basically cutting the annual fee in half.
Ready to start saving? Check out our full review and apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred to get a $50 hotel credit, a huge welcome bonus, and much more.
Who is the Chase Sapphire Preferred right for?
Honestly? Just about anyone who can land the bonus.
For me, that's the biggest selling point of the Chase Sapphire Preferred: You don't need to be a points expert or even a frequent flyer to get value. If you eat out occasionally, book a trip or two a year, remember to use your $50 hotel credit, you should save pretty easily. The big welcome bonus is just the cherry on top.
The one caveat worth noting: You can only earn the sign-up bonus on each Chase Sapphire card once. That means if you've owned the Chase Sapphire Preferred before, you won't qualify for its bonus a second time.
For everyone else, though, the bonus is one of the best ways I've found to save a bundle on travel this year -- and beyond.
Want to check out more options? See our full list of the best travel credit cards and find the one that's right for you.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.