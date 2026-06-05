Here's the Credit Score You Need to Get the Amex Business Gold

The American Express® Business Gold Card is one of my favorite business cards out there. It doesn't have the sky-high annual fee of something like the The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, but still comes with a great welcome bonus offer and plenty of valuable perks.

One downside: Not everyone will be able to land it. Like most top cards, the American Express Business Gold Card has some credit score guidelines that are worth keeping in mind before you apply.

Here's what to know about the American Express Business Gold Card, how to qualify, and how you can start saving with it today.

What credit score do you need for the American Express Business Gold Card?

Amex doesn't publish fixed credit score requirements for any of its cards -- theoretically, anyone can get approved for the American Express Business Gold Card. But generally, you'll want a good to excellent personal FICO® Score to qualify, with the most well-qualified candidates falling in the very good to excellent range.

Keep in mind, though, that that's just one factor in your application. Amex also considers things like your business's revenue, how long you've been in business, and your overall credit history.

The good news is you don't need a business credit score or an EIN to apply. A solid personal credit history can be enough, even if your business is relatively new.

If you're not in the good credit range yet, spending a few months paying down balances and keeping utilization low can make a real difference.

Another reason to be patient: The card's welcome bonus offer. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

To make yourself the best-qualified candidate, I recommend getting that credit score as high as you can. At a conservative valuation of $0.01 per point, the maximum bonus of 200,000 points is worth $2,000 in travel rewards. That can single-handedly justify keeping the American Express Business Gold Card for years down the line.