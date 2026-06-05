Here's the Credit Score You Need to Get the Amex Business Gold
The American Express® Business Gold Card is one of my favorite business cards out there. It doesn't have the sky-high annual fee of something like the The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, but still comes with a great welcome bonus offer and plenty of valuable perks.
One downside: Not everyone will be able to land it. Like most top cards, the American Express Business Gold Card has some credit score guidelines that are worth keeping in mind before you apply.
Here's what to know about the American Express Business Gold Card, how to qualify, and how you can start saving with it today.
What credit score do you need for the American Express Business Gold Card?
Amex doesn't publish fixed credit score requirements for any of its cards -- theoretically, anyone can get approved for the American Express Business Gold Card. But generally, you'll want a good to excellent personal FICO® Score to qualify, with the most well-qualified candidates falling in the very good to excellent range.
Keep in mind, though, that that's just one factor in your application. Amex also considers things like your business's revenue, how long you've been in business, and your overall credit history.
The good news is you don't need a business credit score or an EIN to apply. A solid personal credit history can be enough, even if your business is relatively new.
If you're not in the good credit range yet, spending a few months paying down balances and keeping utilization low can make a real difference.
Another reason to be patient: The card's welcome bonus offer. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
To make yourself the best-qualified candidate, I recommend getting that credit score as high as you can. At a conservative valuation of $0.01 per point, the maximum bonus of 200,000 points is worth $2,000 in travel rewards. That can single-handedly justify keeping the American Express Business Gold Card for years down the line.
On American Express's Secure Website.
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On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
1X - 4X points
Annual Fee
$375
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a powerful choice for businesses that want to maximize rewards in key spending categories. You’ll automatically earn 4X points on your top two eligible spending categories each billing cycle (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses with fluctuating expenses. With no preset spending limit, it offers added flexibility for growing companies. (The amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment, and credit history.) Plus, a generous welcome offer and access to valuable business tools and travel benefits make this card a standout option for businesses that want high rewards potential with customizable benefits.
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- High-value welcome offer
- Bonus rewards on your biggest expenses
- Versatile rewards points
- Consumer and travel protections
- No preset spending limit
- Annual fee
- Spending cap on bonus rewards
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- As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
- Earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly after you use the Business Gold Card for eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx (through 10/01/2026), Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores. This can be an annual savings of up to $240. Enrollment required.
- Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Gold Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits per calendar year for U.S. purchases with Squarespace. Subscription purchases subject to auto-renewal.
- Get up to a $12.95** statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Business Gold Card. **Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
- The Business Gold Card comes in three metal designs: Gold, Rose Gold and White Gold. Make your selection when you apply on Americanexpress.com.
- Terms Apply
Here's what else you get with the American Express Business Gold Card
The American Express Business Gold Card has a $375 annual fee (see rates and fees), which is not nothing -- but if you use just a fraction of its perks, you can easily come out ahead.
You'll get:
- $300 back per year on U.S. ChatGPT Business subscriptions
- $240 in flexible business credits: Up to $20 back per month on eligible purchases at FedEx (through Oct. 1), Grubhub, and office supply stores.
- $155 in Walmart+ credits: Up to $12.95 back per month (plus applicable taxes) after you pay for a Walmart+ membership with the card.
- Up to $150 per calendar year toward U.S. Squarespace purchases
- 4X points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories on the first $150,000 in combined purchases (then 1X thereafter)
- 3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
That ChatGPT credit is the first of its kind that I've seen -- if your business is leaning into AI, the American Express Business Gold Card can help you save.
I also love the flexible 4X points structure that rewards you for the things you actually spend the most on. Getting 3X points on flights and hotels through Amex Travel isn't bad, either (but you'll find higher travel rates among the best business cards for travel).
The Amex Business Platinum Card gets most of the headlines -- but for my money, the American Express Business Gold Card is one of the best business cards out there. Not everyone will be able to land it -- but if you do, you've got a powerful rewards-earning machine at your fingertips.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express® Business Gold Card, click here
For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here