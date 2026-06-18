Here's the Credit Score You Need to Get the Amex Business Platinum
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is -- like its personal counterpart -- one of the most valuable travel cards out there. Unfortunately, that means not everyone will qualify to get it.
If you're thinking about applying, it helps to know what Amex is actually looking for. The short answer: There are no set guidelines, but most well-qualified applicants tend to have good to excellent credit.
Here's what to know before you apply for the Amex Business Platinum Card.
What credit score do you need for the Amex Business Platinum Card?
There are no published credit score requirements for the Amex Business Platinum Card. In most cases, though, it's best to have a personal FICO® Score that's considered at least "good." The most well-qualified candidates will typically have scores in the "very good" and higher range.
Your credit score is just one factor in your application, however. Amex will also consider things like your business's revenue and how long you've been in business.
It's also worth noting that you won't need a business credit score or even an EIN to apply. If your small business doesn't have any credit history, Amex will rely primarily on your personal credit history, plus other business info.
You don't need a formal business structure like an LLC, partnership, or corporation either -- sole proprietorships count, which means it's available to freelancers and side hustlers.
What to do if your score isn't high enough
If you don't currently have a credit score that makes you confident you're a qualified candidate for this card, spending a few months paying down balances and keeping utilization low can make a difference. And if you're well below that point, you're probably better off landing a different card, using it to build up your credit, and circling back to the Amex Business Platinum Card later.
It's also worth making sure that you can land the card's welcome bonus offer -- a huge part of its first-year value: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
Keep in mind that Amex points are conservatively worth $0.01 per point toward travel -- which means a 300,000-point bonus is worth $3,000+ in travel rewards (estimated by Motley Fool Money).
On American Express's Secure Website.
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On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,550+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
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- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
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- As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
- See how you can unlock over $4,000 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
- Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR+ Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Platinum Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
- Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
- 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- Terms Apply.
Here's what else you get with the Amex Business Platinum Card
For business owners who can actually use the perks, the Amex Business Platinum Card has one of the better value props of any top luxury card out there.
For an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), you'll get:
- Up to $600 a year in hotel credits (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay)
- Up to $360 a year in Indeed credits
- A $250 annual Adobe credit (after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year)
- Up to $200 a year in Hilton credits
- Up to $150 a year in Dell credits, plus an additional $1,000 statement credit if you spend $5,000 or more at Dell in a calendar year
- Up to $120 a year in credits for wireless phone services
- 35% points back when you book flights through Amex Travel using Pay with Points on a selected qualifying airline -- up to 1,000,000 points back each calendar year
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
All in, the Amex Business Platinum Card boasts more than $4,000 in annual value. With just a few of those perks, you can easily cover the yearly cost of the card -- and then some. One worth calling out: the unique 35% points rebate, a great value if you book a lot of flights with your card.
You'll also get strong earning rates like:
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com
- 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
Add it all up, and you've got one of the most valuable business credit cards out there -- if you can land it.
FAQs
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You'll receive a denial letter explaining the reason. You can call Amex's reconsideration line to discuss your application -- approval isn't guaranteed, but it's worth a try.
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For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here