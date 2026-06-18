Here's the Credit Score You Need to Get the Amex Business Platinum

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is -- like its personal counterpart -- one of the most valuable travel cards out there. Unfortunately, that means not everyone will qualify to get it.

If you're thinking about applying, it helps to know what Amex is actually looking for. The short answer: There are no set guidelines, but most well-qualified applicants tend to have good to excellent credit.

Here's what to know before you apply for the Amex Business Platinum Card.

What credit score do you need for the Amex Business Platinum Card?

There are no published credit score requirements for the Amex Business Platinum Card. In most cases, though, it's best to have a personal FICO® Score that's considered at least "good." The most well-qualified candidates will typically have scores in the "very good" and higher range.

Your credit score is just one factor in your application, however. Amex will also consider things like your business's revenue and how long you've been in business.

It's also worth noting that you won't need a business credit score or even an EIN to apply. If your small business doesn't have any credit history, Amex will rely primarily on your personal credit history, plus other business info.

You don't need a formal business structure like an LLC, partnership, or corporation either -- sole proprietorships count, which means it's available to freelancers and side hustlers.

What to do if your score isn't high enough

If you don't currently have a credit score that makes you confident you're a qualified candidate for this card, spending a few months paying down balances and keeping utilization low can make a difference. And if you're well below that point, you're probably better off landing a different card, using it to build up your credit, and circling back to the Amex Business Platinum Card later.

It's also worth making sure that you can land the card's welcome bonus offer -- a huge part of its first-year value: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

Keep in mind that Amex points are conservatively worth $0.01 per point toward travel -- which means a 300,000-point bonus is worth $3,000+ in travel rewards (estimated by Motley Fool Money).