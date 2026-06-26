Here's the Credit Score You Need to Get the Chase Ink Business Unlimited Card
You'll want a credit score of at least 670 to have a strong shot at the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees). That's up in the good to excellent credit score range. A higher score won't guarantee approval, but it makes for a stronger application.
Here's the good news: most people are already in range. The average credit score in America is 714, according to Motley Fool Money research, which sits comfortably inside this card's ideal band. If your score is in the high 600s or better, the door is likely open.
What credit score do you need for the Chase Ink Business Unlimited?
A FICO® Score of 670 or higher gives you the best odds with the Chase Ink Business Unlimited. That's the "good" tier on the FICO scale, and it's where the highest qualified applicants are.
VantageScore, another popular credit rating model, has slightly different range numbers. The "good" tier begins at 661.
Your score isn't a simple pass-fail gate, though. Chase looks at your whole financial picture, so a strong number paired with a thin application can still fall short.
What else affects your approval odds
Your credit score is just one piece -- Chase also weighs your income, your history with the bank, and how many cards you've opened lately. A clean payment record and steady business income both help your case.
As a small business card, the application also asks what your business does. Expect questions about your industry, how you operate, and how many employees you have. Answer everything as accurately as you can.
Don't stress if your business is brand new with no track record. I got approved for a business card myself without anything formal in place. That's common for freelancers, side hustlers, and anyone with 1099 income -- just fill out the application as honestly and completely as you can.
The $1,000 limited-time welcome offer
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is running the biggest welcome offer I've ever seen on this card: Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
A four-figure bonus on a card with no annual fee is rare, and I wouldn't bet on it sticking around.
The everyday earning potential is great, too. You earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no categories to track. There's also 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, then a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable rate.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
Is the Chase Ink Business Unlimited worth it?
I think it's absolutely worth it for most small businesses. The $0 annual fee means there's no usage hurdle to clear to make it worth keeping -- all the rewards are pure upside.
I especially recommend it to freelancers and side hustlers.
If you're interested, I wouldn't sit on that limited-time welcome offer. A bonus that big on a no-annual-fee card is rare, and these things have a way of disappearing very quickly.
FAQs
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Chase business cards mostly keep activity off your personal credit report. Everyday balances and on-time payments usually stay on your business credit only. Chase does pull your personal credit when you first apply, and serious missed payments can still follow you personally.
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Yes, you can apply with informal business activities like freelancing, gig work, or selling things online. You apply as a sole proprietor using your own name and Social Security number. You'll just need to report honest revenue, even if it's modest.
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Many applicants get an instant decision. Some applications need extra review, which can take a week or two. If Chase needs more details, calling its reconsideration line can help move things along.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.