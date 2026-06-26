Here's the Credit Score You Need to Get the Chase Ink Business Unlimited Card

You'll want a credit score of at least 670 to have a strong shot at the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees). That's up in the good to excellent credit score range. A higher score won't guarantee approval, but it makes for a stronger application.

Here's the good news: most people are already in range. The average credit score in America is 714, according to Motley Fool Money research, which sits comfortably inside this card's ideal band. If your score is in the high 600s or better, the door is likely open.

What credit score do you need for the Chase Ink Business Unlimited?

A FICO® Score of 670 or higher gives you the best odds with the Chase Ink Business Unlimited. That's the "good" tier on the FICO scale, and it's where the highest qualified applicants are.

VantageScore, another popular credit rating model, has slightly different range numbers. The "good" tier begins at 661.

Your score isn't a simple pass-fail gate, though. Chase looks at your whole financial picture, so a strong number paired with a thin application can still fall short.

What else affects your approval odds

Your credit score is just one piece -- Chase also weighs your income, your history with the bank, and how many cards you've opened lately. A clean payment record and steady business income both help your case.

As a small business card, the application also asks what your business does. Expect questions about your industry, how you operate, and how many employees you have. Answer everything as accurately as you can.

Don't stress if your business is brand new with no track record. I got approved for a business card myself without anything formal in place. That's common for freelancers, side hustlers, and anyone with 1099 income -- just fill out the application as honestly and completely as you can.

The $1,000 limited-time welcome offer

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is running the biggest welcome offer I've ever seen on this card: Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.

A four-figure bonus on a card with no annual fee is rare, and I wouldn't bet on it sticking around.

The everyday earning potential is great, too. You earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no categories to track. There's also 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, then a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable rate.