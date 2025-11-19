Here's the Dead Simple Way You Can Double Any Credit Card Welcome Bonus

When I first started chasing credit card bonuses, I thought I was doing everything right. I'd sign up for the best offers, hit the spending requirement, and enjoy the big rewards.

But while my wife and I were planning a trip, it hit me: We could've earned twice as many points without spending a cent more if we just both got the same card.

How this works

Most credit card welcome bonuses are per account, not per household. So if a card offers, say, 75,000 points for spending $5,000 in three months, that bonus only applies to the person who opens it.

If your spouse or partner opens their own account under their name, they can earn the exact same bonus after meeting the same spending requirement.

It might not be possible for you to hit both spending requirements at the same time, but you don't have to. Just stagger when you open each card. Earn one bonus with your normal spending, and then once you've it hit, open the second card and repeat.

If you're not sure where to start, you can see a list of the best credit card welcome bonuses available here.