Here's the Dead Simple Way You Can Double Any Credit Card Welcome Bonus
When I first started chasing credit card bonuses, I thought I was doing everything right. I'd sign up for the best offers, hit the spending requirement, and enjoy the big rewards.
But while my wife and I were planning a trip, it hit me: We could've earned twice as many points without spending a cent more if we just both got the same card.
How this works
Most credit card welcome bonuses are per account, not per household. So if a card offers, say, 75,000 points for spending $5,000 in three months, that bonus only applies to the person who opens it.
If your spouse or partner opens their own account under their name, they can earn the exact same bonus after meeting the same spending requirement.
It might not be possible for you to hit both spending requirements at the same time, but you don't have to. Just stagger when you open each card. Earn one bonus with your normal spending, and then once you've it hit, open the second card and repeat.
If you're not sure where to start, you can see a list of the best credit card welcome bonuses available here.
Why couples overlook it
A lot of people think "household spending" means you can only earn one bonus. But banks don't combine your accounts. Each person is treated as a unique applicant with their own credit profile and rewards.
You're likely already pooling expenses. So instead of one person earning a single bonus, you can split the spending goal across two cards and collect double the reward haul.
It's one of the simplest travel hacks out there.
Example: doubling a real offer
Take the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
If you each get the card and hit the requirement separately, that's 150,000 points total -- worth at least $1,500 in Chase Travel℠ value.
That's enough for two round-trip flights to Europe or several domestic getaways, just for being intentional about who applies.
A few quick tips
- Apply separately: Each partner needs their own card and spending requirement.
- Track spending carefully: You don't want to accidentally mix purchases on the same account.
- Plan ahead: Time applications so you can comfortably hit the spending goals without overspending.
It really is that simple
You don't need fancy tricks or endless spreadsheets to win at credit card rewards. Sometimes the smartest move is the simplest one:
If you and your partner both get the same card, you can double your welcome bonuses -- and double your next vacation -- without spending an extra dime.
See some of the best current welcome bonuses available today.
