Here's the Easiest Way to Hit Pause on Credit Card Debt

If you're carrying a credit card balance at a high APR and making minimum payments, you already know the math isn't working in your favor.

Interest compounds fast, and a big chunk of your payments probably isn't even touching your principal balance. Luckily, there's an easy way to change that -- a balance transfer credit card like the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner.

What is a balance transfer, exactly, and how can you find out if it's right for you? Here's what to know, and why I recommend the Citi Diamond Preferred.

How a balance transfer actually works

The concept of a balance transfer is pretty simple. In fact, it's all in the name.

A balance transfer credit card literally lets you "transfer" your balance from another credit card -- then pay it off at 0% APR for a limited time. During that months-long window, you're accruing zero interest, so every dollar you pay goes directly toward the principal.

Why do issuers do this? So they can 1) "steal" a balance from another issuer and 2) hit you with a one-time balance transfer fee -- typically 3%-5% of the amount you move.

That's something to factor in, but much lower than the ~20% APR you'd probably be paying otherwise. Here are a few things to keep in mind before you apply:

You generally can't transfer a balance between cards from the same issuer. If you're carrying a balance on a Citi card, for example, you won't be able to move it to the Citi Diamond Preferred.

Most cards require you to complete the transfer within a set window after opening -- usually the first few months -- to qualify for the intro rate.

The 0% rate applies to the transferred balance, not necessarily new purchases (though some cards offer a 0% window on purchases too).

If you don't pay off the balance before the intro period ends, the remaining amount rolls into the card's regular variable APR.

Want to explore all your options? Check out our list of the best balance transfer cards available now and find one that fits your payoff plan.

Citi Diamond Preferred: One of the longest runways available now

If your main (or only) goal is paying off existing debt, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is hard to beat right now.

That's because it offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, meaning you'll pay no interest on debt until 2028. That's one of the longest intro periods you'll find on any card. After that, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.