Here's the Easiest Way to Hit Pause on Credit Card Debt
If you're carrying a credit card balance at a high APR and making minimum payments, you already know the math isn't working in your favor.
Interest compounds fast, and a big chunk of your payments probably isn't even touching your principal balance. Luckily, there's an easy way to change that -- a balance transfer credit card like the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner.
What is a balance transfer, exactly, and how can you find out if it's right for you? Here's what to know, and why I recommend the Citi Diamond Preferred.
How a balance transfer actually works
The concept of a balance transfer is pretty simple. In fact, it's all in the name.
A balance transfer credit card literally lets you "transfer" your balance from another credit card -- then pay it off at 0% APR for a limited time. During that months-long window, you're accruing zero interest, so every dollar you pay goes directly toward the principal.
Why do issuers do this? So they can 1) "steal" a balance from another issuer and 2) hit you with a one-time balance transfer fee -- typically 3%-5% of the amount you move.
That's something to factor in, but much lower than the ~20% APR you'd probably be paying otherwise. Here are a few things to keep in mind before you apply:
- You generally can't transfer a balance between cards from the same issuer. If you're carrying a balance on a Citi card, for example, you won't be able to move it to the Citi Diamond Preferred.
- Most cards require you to complete the transfer within a set window after opening -- usually the first few months -- to qualify for the intro rate.
- The 0% rate applies to the transferred balance, not necessarily new purchases (though some cards offer a 0% window on purchases too).
- If you don't pay off the balance before the intro period ends, the remaining amount rolls into the card's regular variable APR.
Want to explore all your options? Check out our list of the best balance transfer cards available now and find one that fits your payoff plan.
Citi Diamond Preferred: One of the longest runways available now
If your main (or only) goal is paying off existing debt, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is hard to beat right now.
That's because it offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, meaning you'll pay no interest on debt until 2028. That's one of the longest intro periods you'll find on any card. After that, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
What makes it especially great, though, is the fee structure. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Most competing cards charge 5% from day one. That may not sound like a big deal -- but on a balance of, say, $10,000, it's a $200 difference right up front. That means choosing the Citi Diamond Preferred can save you hundreds before you've made a single payment.
The Citi Diamond Preferred earns no rewards: No cash back, no points, no welcome offer. But if you're only focused on one thing -- paying off debt -- it's one of my favorite recs.
Once you're out of the hole, then you can start looking at rewards cards. Until then, the Citi Diamond Preferred is a great debt-erasing option.
Ready to pay no interest for nearly two full years with just a 3% intro balance transfer fee? Click here to read our full review of the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.