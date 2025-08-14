Here's the Only Credit Card You Need in 2025

If you're looking for a go-to credit card that earns easy cash rewards, I've got one for you: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

I've written about credit cards for years, but the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the few I actually have in my wallet. That's because it's simple, rewarding, and doesn't charge an annual fee, making it a smart all-around pick for virtually anyone.

Here's why it stands out, and why it's the only rewards card you need in 2025.

Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card racks up 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no rotating categories to track and no caps on your earnings. Whether you're buying groceries, filling up your gas tank, or even paying bills, you'll earn the same flat rate across the board.

There are other cards that offer higher rates in specific categories, but a 2% cash rewards rate on all purchases is hard to beat. And since most other cards only earn 1% back on purchases outside their bonus areas, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card will often end up ahead on everyday spending.

For me, that versatility is what makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card so great. I don't have to plan my spending or juggle a bunch of different cards. I just use it everywhere I go, knowing I'm getting a solid rewards rate no matter what.

Want to see how it compares? Read our Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review to decide if it's the right fit for you.