Here's the Only Credit Card You Need in 2025
If you're looking for a go-to credit card that earns easy cash rewards, I've got one for you: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
I've written about credit cards for years, but the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the few I actually have in my wallet. That's because it's simple, rewarding, and doesn't charge an annual fee, making it a smart all-around pick for virtually anyone.
Here's why it stands out, and why it's the only rewards card you need in 2025.
Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card racks up 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no rotating categories to track and no caps on your earnings. Whether you're buying groceries, filling up your gas tank, or even paying bills, you'll earn the same flat rate across the board.
There are other cards that offer higher rates in specific categories, but a 2% cash rewards rate on all purchases is hard to beat. And since most other cards only earn 1% back on purchases outside their bonus areas, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card will often end up ahead on everyday spending.
For me, that versatility is what makes the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card so great. I don't have to plan my spending or juggle a bunch of different cards. I just use it everywhere I go, knowing I'm getting a solid rewards rate no matter what.
Want to see how it compares? Read our Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review to decide if it's the right fit for you.
An easy welcome bonus, plus 0% intro APR
Here's another plus: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card holders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.
That's one of the easiest-to-earn card bonuses you'll ever see -- I hit it in a few weeks, then deposited the $200 directly to my checking account. Since the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card doesn't have an annual fee, that means I was already up $200 lifetime on the card.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also offers a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases. After that, a variable APR applies.
This can be helpful if you're planning a big purchase or looking to move high-interest debt from another card. Just know that balance transfers come with a balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.
A top option if you only want one card
If you don't want to deal with a stack of credit cards or memorize any rewards calendar, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the best options out there.
You'll get consistent rewards, an easy bonus, and a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases, all without an annual fee. If you're looking for a card that can cover your everyday spending without extra effort, this one checks every box.
Still want to explore your options? See our list of the best cash back cards available now.
