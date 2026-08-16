Here's the Right Way to Cancel a Credit Card Without Hurting Your Credit Score

Looking to get rid of a credit card -- but don't want to ding your credit score in the process? You've come to the right place.

Closing a credit card can lower your score a bit, but only if you do it wrong. With a few simple steps -- paying off your balance, keeping old cards open if you can, and doing some math on your credit utilization -- you can make sure your next closed card doesn't hurt you in the long run.

Here's what to know about closing a credit card the right way.

Will canceling a credit card hurt my credit score?

It depends on which card you close and what else is happening on your credit report.

Closing a newer card with a $0 balance, for example, barely moves the needle. That's because credit age and credit utilization are two of the biggest factors in your FICO® Score.

Closing your oldest card, on the other hand, or one with a big chunk of your available credit, is where you can run into trouble.

Pay off the balance before you cancel

Never close a card while it's carrying a balance. If you do, that balance doesn't disappear -- it just gets divided across whatever credit you have left, which can spike your utilization overnight.

Pay your balance off to zero first, wait for the statement to reflect it, then cancel. Getting rid of a card while it still has a balance -- or a pending balance, from a purchase that hasn't gone through yet -- is more common than you might think. A little patience and attention protects you against that.

Don't close old cards if you can help it

Length of credit history matters more than most people realize -- it accounts for 15% of your FICO® Score. A lot of that comes from 1) your average account age and 2) the age of your oldest open account.

Close your oldest card, and both of those numbers drop immediately. That can hurt your score even if everything else is on point.

If your oldest card has an annual fee you don't want to pay anymore, look into a product change instead of a cancellation. Otherwise, if it has no annual fee, just hold on to it. Keeping an old account open, even if it goes unused, is the way to go.