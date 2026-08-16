Here's the Right Way to Cancel a Credit Card Without Hurting Your Credit Score
Looking to get rid of a credit card -- but don't want to ding your credit score in the process? You've come to the right place.
Closing a credit card can lower your score a bit, but only if you do it wrong. With a few simple steps -- paying off your balance, keeping old cards open if you can, and doing some math on your credit utilization -- you can make sure your next closed card doesn't hurt you in the long run.
Here's what to know about closing a credit card the right way.
Will canceling a credit card hurt my credit score?
It depends on which card you close and what else is happening on your credit report.
Closing a newer card with a $0 balance, for example, barely moves the needle. That's because credit age and credit utilization are two of the biggest factors in your FICO® Score.
Closing your oldest card, on the other hand, or one with a big chunk of your available credit, is where you can run into trouble.
Pay off the balance before you cancel
Never close a card while it's carrying a balance. If you do, that balance doesn't disappear -- it just gets divided across whatever credit you have left, which can spike your utilization overnight.
Pay your balance off to zero first, wait for the statement to reflect it, then cancel. Getting rid of a card while it still has a balance -- or a pending balance, from a purchase that hasn't gone through yet -- is more common than you might think. A little patience and attention protects you against that.
Don't close old cards if you can help it
Length of credit history matters more than most people realize -- it accounts for 15% of your FICO® Score. A lot of that comes from 1) your average account age and 2) the age of your oldest open account.
Close your oldest card, and both of those numbers drop immediately. That can hurt your score even if everything else is on point.
If your oldest card has an annual fee you don't want to pay anymore, look into a product change instead of a cancellation. Otherwise, if it has no annual fee, just hold on to it. Keeping an old account open, even if it goes unused, is the way to go.
My favorite no-annual-fee card is the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), which earns 2% cash rewards on purchases. It's a great catch-all option that can help anyone save on spending across the board -- which is why it won our award for Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.
If you want a card you can keep for the long haul, you can't do better than the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
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Watch your credit utilization before you cancel
Closing a card also removes that card's credit limit from your total available credit. That means if you're carrying a balance on other cards, your utilization ratio -- the ratio of how much credit you're using compared to how much you have in total -- can jump significantly.
Before you close, do some quick math: Add up your total balances, then see what your utilization looks like with that card's limit removed.
If the number jumps past, say, 30%, you could see a decrease in your credit score. In that case, it might be worth holding out until you've lowered your balance, opened another card, or raised a credit limit on an existing card. Check out our list of the best high-limit credit cards for some top options that can help keep your credit utilization healthy.
When is it actually safe to cancel a credit card?
It's safe when your card balance is at zero, it's not one of your older accounts, and your credit utilization is still reasonable without that card. I'd also say that any card without an annual fee is worth holding onto -- no harm, no foul.
If you've got a card with an annual fee that you just can't justify, then sure -- go ahead and cancel. Otherwise, though, holding onto it could be a smart move.
FAQs
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Yes -- if it happens at all, the hit usually shows up pretty quickly. The size depends on the card's age and credit limit -- closing a high-limit or long-held card causes a bigger, faster drop.
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Sometimes, but it's not guaranteed. Some issuers will reopen a recently closed account within 30 to 60 days if you call and ask; after that, you'll usually need to apply as a new customer.
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Freezing is safer for your credit score. A frozen card stays open, so your credit limit and account age keep counting in your favor, while canceling removes both.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.