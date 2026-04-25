Here's the Smartest Way to Pay Off Credit Card Debt in 2026

Most credit card debt continues to grow because interest compounds faster than the payments catch up.

The average credit card APR is above 20%. At that rate, a $10,000 balance costs roughly $170 in interest every month. That's why you can make consistent payments and still feel like you're going nowhere.

A balance transfer card is the one move that actually changes the math.

What a balance transfer card does

A balance transfer lets you move existing credit card debt onto a new card with a 0% introductory APR, typically for 15 to 21 months. During that window, every payment you make goes entirely toward the balance. No interest. No compounding. Just the debt going down.

Some of the best offers right now run 21 months, meaning you won't pay credit card interest until 2028. On a $10,000 balance, that's potentially $3,000 or more in interest you never pay.

Here are our picks for the best balance transfer cards available right now.

The fee worth understanding

Most balance transfer cards charge a transfer fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you move. On $10,000, that's $300 to $500 upfront.

That sounds expensive, but against a 20%-plus APR, it's still a huge discount. One month of interest on $10,000 at 20% APR runs about $167. The transfer fee pays for itself in two or three months, and then you're saving money every month after that for the rest of the intro period.

The math works as long as you're moving a balance you genuinely intend to pay off, not just relocating it.

How to actually use it

Divide your balance by the number of months in the intro period. That's your monthly payment target. On $10,000 over 21 months, it's roughly $476 a month.

If that number is manageable, a balance transfer card is probably the right move. If it's not, the card buys time but doesn't solve the underlying problem. When the 0% intro period ends, whatever balance remains starts accruing interest at the card's regular rate, which can be just as high as what you left behind.

The other rule worth following: Don't add new charges to the card. The purpose of the account is payoff, not spending. Mixing the two makes it harder to track progress and easier to end up back where you started.

Is it worth it?

For anyone carrying a balance at a high APR with a realistic path to paying it down in the next year or two, a balance transfer card is the highest-return financial move available right now. The interest savings are concrete, the timeline is defined, and the product exists specifically for this situation.

Compare our favorite 0% intro APR balance transfer cards right here, risk free.