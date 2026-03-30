Here's What 2% Cash Back Looks Like at Your Spending Level

The average American household spends $6,545 a month, according to Motley Fool Money research. Not all of that can run through a rewards card -- but a lot of it can.

Let's assume that roughly half of that typical spending ($3,250 per month) routes through a flat-rate 2% cash back card -- that would earn around $780 cash back every year.

Here's what the math looks like across a range of spending levels.

What 2% cash back actually earns you

The math is pretty simple -- but it's still surprising how fast rewards can stack up.

Here's what a 2% rewards rate can earn in a year: