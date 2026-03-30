Here's What 2% Cash Back Looks Like at Your Spending Level

Published on March 30, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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The average American household spends $6,545 a month, according to Motley Fool Money research. Not all of that can run through a rewards card -- but a lot of it can.

Let's assume that roughly half of that typical spending ($3,250 per month) routes through a flat-rate 2% cash back card -- that would earn around $780 cash back every year.

Here's what the math looks like across a range of spending levels.

What 2% cash back actually earns you

The math is pretty simple -- but it's still surprising how fast rewards can stack up.

Here's what a 2% rewards rate can earn in a year:

Monthly Spend Cash Back Earned
$1,000 $240
$2,000 $480
$3,000 $720
$4,000 $960
$5,000 $1,200
$6,000 $1,440
Data source: Author's calculations.

My wife and I typically spend between $3,500 and $4,000 per month on our credit cards. That puts us somewhere in the $840-$960 range in rewards each year.

See our top-rated flat-rate cash back cards here -- many have no annual fee.

The case for one card that does everything

I used to play the points game, splitting our family spending across four or five different rewards cards. And it paid off for a while, but eventually became really exhausting to manage and track it all.

So I made the switch to just using a single credit card with a solid 2% flat rate on everything -- and I haven't looked back.

Now I only have one app to log into, one statement, and I never have to remember which card to use when I'm out spending.

For the average American putting several thousand dollars a month on a credit card, I honestly recommend keeping rewards as simple as possible.

Cash back vs. points: which is better

This is probably the question I get asked most as a credit card nerd, and the honest answer is: it depends.

Cash back is the most straightforward form of rewards. You know exactly what you've earned, and you can redeem it as a statement credit or direct deposit easily.

Points and miles are a different animal. Every program has its own redemption value, and squeezing the most out of them takes a little education.

Full disclosure -- my main card is actually a travel card that earns miles. But the baseline earn rate works out to 2% in value when I redeem them, and it comes with extra travel perks I like. So in a way, I'm still in the flat-rate camp, just using a different point system vs. cash back.

The simplest system still pays $780 a year

For most people, flat-rate cash back cards win on simplicity alone.

And if the average American spends $3,250 per month on a card earning 2% rewards, that's an easy $780 back in their pockets for no extra effort at all.

See all the top rewards cards our team recommends for 2026.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.