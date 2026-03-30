Here's What 2% Cash Back Looks Like at Your Spending Level
The average American household spends $6,545 a month, according to Motley Fool Money research. Not all of that can run through a rewards card -- but a lot of it can.
Let's assume that roughly half of that typical spending ($3,250 per month) routes through a flat-rate 2% cash back card -- that would earn around $780 cash back every year.
Here's what the math looks like across a range of spending levels.
What 2% cash back actually earns you
The math is pretty simple -- but it's still surprising how fast rewards can stack up.
Here's what a 2% rewards rate can earn in a year:
|Monthly Spend
|Cash Back Earned
|$1,000
|$240
|$2,000
|$480
|$3,000
|$720
|$4,000
|$960
|$5,000
|$1,200
|$6,000
|$1,440
My wife and I typically spend between $3,500 and $4,000 per month on our credit cards. That puts us somewhere in the $840-$960 range in rewards each year.
See our top-rated flat-rate cash back cards here -- many have no annual fee.
The case for one card that does everything
I used to play the points game, splitting our family spending across four or five different rewards cards. And it paid off for a while, but eventually became really exhausting to manage and track it all.
So I made the switch to just using a single credit card with a solid 2% flat rate on everything -- and I haven't looked back.
Now I only have one app to log into, one statement, and I never have to remember which card to use when I'm out spending.
For the average American putting several thousand dollars a month on a credit card, I honestly recommend keeping rewards as simple as possible.
Cash back vs. points: which is better
This is probably the question I get asked most as a credit card nerd, and the honest answer is: it depends.
Cash back is the most straightforward form of rewards. You know exactly what you've earned, and you can redeem it as a statement credit or direct deposit easily.
Points and miles are a different animal. Every program has its own redemption value, and squeezing the most out of them takes a little education.
Full disclosure -- my main card is actually a travel card that earns miles. But the baseline earn rate works out to 2% in value when I redeem them, and it comes with extra travel perks I like. So in a way, I'm still in the flat-rate camp, just using a different point system vs. cash back.
The simplest system still pays $780 a year
For most people, flat-rate cash back cards win on simplicity alone.
And if the average American spends $3,250 per month on a card earning 2% rewards, that's an easy $780 back in their pockets for no extra effort at all.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.