Here's What $20,000 in Credit Card Debt Costs You at 24% APR vs. 0% APR

Here's the short version: $20,000 in credit card debt at 24% APR costs you about $6,200 in interest if you attack it hard, and nearly $39,000 if you only make minimum payments.

At 0% APR, that interest is zero. Same debt, wildly different price.

Here's how the math shakes out -- and how to shrink your own bill.

What $20,000 costs you at 24% APR

At 24% APR, $20,000 in credit card debt costs you about $6,200 in interest -- and that is the aggressive-payoff scenario.

Say you can throw $950 a month at your balance, which is a real stretch for most budgets. At 24% APR, it takes roughly 28 months to become debt-free, and you hand the bank about $6,200 along the way.

Now, if you got a 0% intro APR card with a 21-month offer on balance transfers, the picture flips. That same $950 payment clears the balance in under two years, with zero interest.

And here's the ugliest version. If you make only minimum payments on $20,000 at 24% APR, the timeline balloons past 30 years. The interest alone comes to nearly $39,000, more than the debt itself. You would pay for the balance almost twice.

How credit card interest works against you

Credit card interest compounds daily, so the balance grows a little every day you carry it. Each month, your minimum payment mostly covers interest, and only a sliver chips at what you actually owe. That is the trap, and it's built on purpose.

The average credit card interest rate sits around 21% as of 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. Plenty of rewards cards charge 24% or more. At those rates, a big balance digs a hole faster than most people can shovel.

The higher the rate, the more of your payment vanishes before it ever touches the balance.

How a 0% intro APR card wipes out the interest

A 0% intro APR card lets you move your existing debt over and pay no interest for a set stretch of time. During that window, every dollar you pay goes straight to the balance instead of to interest. That's the whole trick, and it's a good one.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the one I recommend to most people. It carries one of the longest interest-free windows on the market, and won Motley Fool Money's award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.

Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.