Here's What $20,000 in Credit Card Debt Costs You at 24% APR vs. 0% APR
Here's the short version: $20,000 in credit card debt at 24% APR costs you about $6,200 in interest if you attack it hard, and nearly $39,000 if you only make minimum payments.
At 0% APR, that interest is zero. Same debt, wildly different price.
Here's how the math shakes out -- and how to shrink your own bill.
What $20,000 costs you at 24% APR
At 24% APR, $20,000 in credit card debt costs you about $6,200 in interest -- and that is the aggressive-payoff scenario.
Say you can throw $950 a month at your balance, which is a real stretch for most budgets. At 24% APR, it takes roughly 28 months to become debt-free, and you hand the bank about $6,200 along the way.
Now, if you got a 0% intro APR card with a 21-month offer on balance transfers, the picture flips. That same $950 payment clears the balance in under two years, with zero interest.
And here's the ugliest version. If you make only minimum payments on $20,000 at 24% APR, the timeline balloons past 30 years. The interest alone comes to nearly $39,000, more than the debt itself. You would pay for the balance almost twice.
How credit card interest works against you
Credit card interest compounds daily, so the balance grows a little every day you carry it. Each month, your minimum payment mostly covers interest, and only a sliver chips at what you actually owe. That is the trap, and it's built on purpose.
The average credit card interest rate sits around 21% as of 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. Plenty of rewards cards charge 24% or more. At those rates, a big balance digs a hole faster than most people can shovel.
The higher the rate, the more of your payment vanishes before it ever touches the balance.
How a 0% intro APR card wipes out the interest
A 0% intro APR card lets you move your existing debt over and pay no interest for a set stretch of time. During that window, every dollar you pay goes straight to the balance instead of to interest. That's the whole trick, and it's a good one.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the one I recommend to most people. It carries one of the longest interest-free windows on the market, and won Motley Fool Money's award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.
Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
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Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
There is one catch worth naming. Most 0% intro APR cards charge a balance transfer fee of 3% to 5% of whatever you move. On a $20,000 balance, that fee runs up to $1,000 -- but it's a fraction of the $6,200 in interest you would dodge. If the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card isn't the right fit, you can weigh other options among the best balance transfer cards.
Paying a small fee to erase a big interest bill is one of the easiest wins in personal finance.
Your transfer is capped at the new card's credit limit
You can only move as much debt as your new card's credit limit allows. So if you carry a $20,000 balance and get approved for a $6,000 limit, only $6,000 can be moved -- and $14,000 stays on the old card.
This surprises a lot of people at exactly the wrong moment.
That means you need to keep paying the old balance too, and you should prioritize that high-rate debt first. About six months after you get a balance transfer card, you might look at a second 0% intro APR card for the leftover balance. Do not apply for several cards at once, because that raises your odds of a denial.
A 0% intro APR card shrinks the problem in chunks, even when it can't swallow the whole thing at once.
How I'd tackle $20,000 in debt
If I were staring down $20,000 in credit card debt, my first move would be a 0% intro APR card with the longest promo window I could find.
From there, the plan is simple:
- Transfer as much of the balance as my new limit allows, and keep paying the rest.
- Pick a monthly payment I could hit consistently, and throw every spare dollar at the highest interest balance first.
- Ideally kill the balance before the 0% intro APR window closes, and avoid piling on new charges.
Balance transfer cards don't erase the debt. They just press "pause" on the interest for a set period, long enough for you to breathe and catch up on payments.
Compare all top 0% intro APR cards to see which one fits your payoff plan.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.