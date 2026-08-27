Here's What $5,000 in Credit Card Debt Actually Costs You at Today's APR

The average credit card charges around 21% APR, according to Motley Fool Money research. On a $5,000 revolving balance, that debt costs a little over $1,160 each year in interest.

Where the math gets really scary is only making minimum payments, or continuing to pile on new debt. Credit card interest compounds daily, so the longer you carry a balance the more you end up paying interest on your interest.

I spend my days helping people get out of debt so they can build wealth. Here's what that $5,000 balance is really costing, and some helpful paths out.

What $5,000 in credit card debt costs at today's rates

The real cost depends on how long you let the debt linger. Here's what the same $5,000 balance costs at about 21% APR, depending on what you pay each month: