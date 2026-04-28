Here's What a 2% Cash Rewards Card Actually Earns the Average Family

Ever wondered if a flat-rate credit card is actually worth carrying? The math is simpler than you'd think -- and the answer might surprise you.

The truth is, when it comes to credit cards, a lot of Americans aren't running the numbers. They might be swiping a card that earns some form of "rewards," but they're not doing the math on what they're actually earning.

But if your household spends thousands on credit cards each month, a 2% cash back card can quietly generate serious savings. Here's exactly how the numbers shake out -- plus the top flat-rate cash rewards card worth looking at now.

The math on $5,000 a month

The average American spends roughly $5,000 a month on credit cards, according to Empower. That's $60,000 a year in spending -- which can generate tons of easy rewards, if you've got the right card.

If you earned 2% back on every dollar you spend, you'd be looking at $100 a month in cash rewards. That's $1,200 a year on one card, with no categories to memorize, no spending caps, and no mental math required.

To put it in context: A card earning 1.5% on the same spend amount would net $900 a year. That half-point difference -- which sounds like nothing -- is actually worth $300 annually.

Over five years, that's $1,500 left on the table. The gap between a good flat-rate card and a great one matters more than you think.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Our favorite flat-rate card

At Motley Fool Money, we named the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026. Not the best cash rewards card, not the best no-annual-fee card -- the best credit card, period.

That's because it offers simplicity and value -- and costs nothing to keep. You'll earn 2% cash rewards on purchases with no bonus categories and no caps for a $0 annual fee. It's the easiest path I've found to that ~$1,200 a year in flat-rate cash rewards.

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