Here's What a 2% Cash Rewards Card Actually Earns the Average Family
Ever wondered if a flat-rate credit card is actually worth carrying? The math is simpler than you'd think -- and the answer might surprise you.
The truth is, when it comes to credit cards, a lot of Americans aren't running the numbers. They might be swiping a card that earns some form of "rewards," but they're not doing the math on what they're actually earning.
But if your household spends thousands on credit cards each month, a 2% cash back card can quietly generate serious savings. Here's exactly how the numbers shake out -- plus the top flat-rate cash rewards card worth looking at now.
The math on $5,000 a month
The average American spends roughly $5,000 a month on credit cards, according to Empower. That's $60,000 a year in spending -- which can generate tons of easy rewards, if you've got the right card.
If you earned 2% back on every dollar you spend, you'd be looking at $100 a month in cash rewards. That's $1,200 a year on one card, with no categories to memorize, no spending caps, and no mental math required.
To put it in context: A card earning 1.5% on the same spend amount would net $900 a year. That half-point difference -- which sounds like nothing -- is actually worth $300 annually.
Over five years, that's $1,500 left on the table. The gap between a good flat-rate card and a great one matters more than you think.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Our favorite flat-rate card
At Motley Fool Money, we named the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026. Not the best cash rewards card, not the best no-annual-fee card -- the best credit card, period.
That's because it offers simplicity and value -- and costs nothing to keep. You'll earn 2% cash rewards on purchases with no bonus categories and no caps for a $0 annual fee. It's the easiest path I've found to that ~$1,200 a year in flat-rate cash rewards.
You'll also get:
- A $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (then a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies)
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card today and start saving
If you're spending anything like the average American, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's welcome bonus is incredibly easy to earn. And the intro APR offer is a nice cherry on top if you're trying to avoid interest on purchases and balance transfers.
When you add the bonus to a typical spending scenario, you're looking at $1,400 in first-year cash rewards. And your cash rewards couldn't be simpler to use -- no need to worry about travel portals or transfer partners.
Again, the difference between a 1% flat rate and 2% -- or even 1.5% and 2% -- might not seem like much. But over weeks, months, years, that difference adds up. If you ask me, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card should be the starting point for anyone wanting simple cash rewards this year.
Ready to get 2% cash rewards on purchases the easy way? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today and start saving.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.