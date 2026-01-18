Here's What Happens if You Never Cancel a Credit Card

Personally, I'm only a few years into my credit card journey. But a little research has clued me in on what can happen if I hold onto a credit card for decades -- some of it good, some of it not so much.

Here's what to know about keeping a credit card in the long, long, long run -- and how to do it the right way.

Your credit score can improve

Keeping a card open for years on end can be a big boost to your credit score. That's because "length of credit history" makes up for 15% of your FICO® Score -- so the longer you keep cards open, the better off you'll be.

People with perfect credit scores often have at least a couple accounts that are super old. If your old card doesn't have an annual fee, keeping it open is a smart move. Just let that long history roll on over time, and make a small purchase on it every now and then to keep it going.

You may not have a use for the card anymore

Like anything else, financial needs can change over time. Cars, mortgages, businesses, kids -- all of it changes how you live and how you spend, which means a card you opened 10 or 15 years ago might not offer much value anymore.

If your credit is much better, you're probably qualified for a card with better perks, a higher credit limit, or stronger rewards. If you make much more money than before, you probably have more use for a luxury travel card with a lot of bells and whistles.

No matter your situation, make sure you assess all your options before you open a new card -- or cancel an old one.

The issuer can change the card

When a credit card's been around for years and years, the issuer might make changes -- some small, others potentially drastic.

Issuers will also retire older cards and replace them with newer versions. This usually doesn't hurt your credit history, the new card might have different benefits or fees. Keep all this in mind when you're assessing your card lineup.

If your card changes, make sure to check the new terms right away. Throwing a replacement card in a drawer can mean missing out on important updates.

Should you close your old credit card?

Even if you've got great memories with a card , closing it can sometimes be the right choice. If you're paying an annual fee that you can no longer justify, that'll always be the biggest reason to give a card the axe.

If you do decide to close a card, try to do it when your credit score is strong and you have plenty of other available credit. That'll help mitigate the drop in your credit score.

Otherwise, if you can still justify a card's annual fee, consider keeping it open -- not just for old times' sake, but because it can mean a real, tangible boost to your credit score.

