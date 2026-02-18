Here's What Happens if You Never Cancel a Credit Card

It's easy to assume closing old credit cards is the responsible move.

But from a credit score standpoint, keeping a card open long term often helps more than it hurts. In some cases, it helps a lot.

There are still times when it's smart to cancel a credit card. It just means you need to understand what's happening under the hood before you make the call.

Your credit utilization usually improves

Your credit score heavily weighs your credit utilization ratio, which is the percentage of available credit you're using. The lower that percentage, the better.

Let's say you have $20,000 in total credit limits across two cards, and you're carrying a $4,000 balance on one card. You're using 20% of your available credit, which is generally healthy.

Now imagine you close the card with a $10,000 limit and no balance. Nothing about your spending changed, but your total available credit drops to $10,000. And that same $4,000 balance now represents 40% utilization.

That jump alone can drag your score down.

Leaving cards open preserves your total credit limit, which protects that utilization cushion. For many people, this is the strongest argument for keeping old cards alive.

Your account age stays stronger

Credit scoring models reward longevity.

An account you opened 10 or 15 years ago adds stability to your credit profile. Over time, those older accounts anchor your average account age.

When you close a card, it doesn't disappear from your report immediately. But eventually, as accounts fall off your history, losing older lines of credit can shrink your average age, especially if you continue opening newer cards.

Long-standing accounts quietly do a lot of work for you, and keeping them open keeps that foundation intact.

Your overall credit profile stays broader

Credit scores also consider your mix of credit. Multiple revolving accounts, along with installment loans like a mortgage or auto loan, show lenders you can manage different types of obligations.

Closing a card slightly narrows that profile. It's not usually the biggest scoring factor, but it contributes.

Where "never cancel" can backfire

Annual fees are the most obvious downside to keeping a card open forever. Paying $95 or $250 a year (or more) for benefits you're not using is just a recurring cost. In those cases, downgrading to a no-annual-fee version often makes more sense than outright canceling.

Inactivity is another issue. If you truly never use a card, the issuer may close it anyway. That closure can still reduce your total available credit and affect utilization. A small recurring charge that you pay off each month usually keeps an account active.

There's also the practical reality that more open accounts mean more to monitor. Alerts, strong passwords, and regular reviews of your statements matter more as your credit footprint grows.

The smarter way to think about it

For no-annual-fee cards, keeping them open is often an advantage for your credit score.

For cards with annual fees, the question is simple: Are you getting more value than you're paying? If not, downgrade or reassess.

