Here's What Happens to a Joint Credit Card When a Couple Separates

Nobody thinks about the credit card when a relationship ends until the statement arrives.

Separating finances is complicated enough when both people are cooperating. A joint credit card adds a layer most couples don't anticipate: your name stays on the account, your credit stays on the line, and your card issuer doesn't care what the divorce decree says.

Here's what to know before it becomes a problem.

Joint account vs. authorized user -- the difference matters

A true joint account means both people applied together, both names are on the account, and both are legally responsible for the debt. Joint cards carry "joint and several liability," meaning both cardholders are 100% responsible for the entire debt regardless of who made the purchases.

An authorized user arrangement is different. One person opened the account, that person is the primary account holder, and the other was added as a user with spending access but no legal obligation to repay. It's one person's account with a second card attached.

The distinction matters enormously when a relationship ends. Removing an authorized user is a phone call, while separating from a joint account is considerably more complicated.

What actually happens to a joint account

The card doesn't automatically close when a couple separates. Both people retain access, both remain liable, and both can keep spending.

One common concern is what's sometimes called revenge debt: a hurt spouse running up the balance on a joint card after the relationship ends, knowing both parties are on the hook. Closing the account as soon as separation is certain is the standard advice precisely because it stops new debt from accumulating while everything else is being sorted out.

Closing the account doesn't erase the balance, but it will stop any potential bleeding.

The divorce decree problem

Here's where people get caught off guard. A divorce settlement can legally assign a joint credit card debt to one person. But that agreement is between the two spouses and not the card issuer.

If your ex-spouse is assigned the debt in the divorce decree but then misses payments, your credit takes the hit. The card issuer has the right to pursue either party named on the account, and the divorce doesn't change that.

The only way to fully protect yourself is to get the balance paid off or transferred out of the joint account entirely before the divorce is finalized.

How to actually separate the debt

The cleanest options, roughly in order of simplicity:

Pay it off and close the account. The most straightforward path if the balance is manageable. Once it's at zero, close it and be done. Transfer the balance. Each person can transfer their share of the balance to a new individual account in their own name. Because the new accounts aren't joint, the transferred amount becomes each person's sole liability. A 0% intro APR balance transfer card can make this cheaper if there's a meaningful balance to move. Ask the issuer to remove one party. Some issuers will convert a joint account to an individual account if the remaining holder qualifies on their own. Not all will, and it typically requires the balance to be in reasonable shape.

The top balance transfer cards can give you a break from debt on a transferred balance until 2028. You can compare some of the best ones right here.

If you're the authorized user

The situation is simpler and the stakes are lower. You can ask to be removed from the account, or the primary cardholder can remove you. Once you're off, any activity on that account stops affecting you.

The one thing worth doing immediately: check your own credit report to confirm which accounts list you as an authorized user versus a joint holder. The distinction isn't always obvious from a statement.