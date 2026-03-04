Here's What Happens to Your Authorized Users When You Pass Away

Every time my wife and I open a new credit card, we add each other as authorized users. It's a habit I'd recommend to most couples.

But let's say I get eaten by a bear while camping (sorry, bad humor, I don't like talking about death so trying to lighten the mood). Even though the credit cards in my name will technically still work until the credit card issuer is notified of my death, my wife's spending privileges would be legally terminated the moment I'm gone. Continuing to use them would be considered fraud -- even for an authorized user, even with good intentions.

It's a messier situation than most people realize. And a little planning now can save your loved ones a serious headache later.

Authorized user privileges end -- even if the card still works

Credit cards don't stop working the moment someone dies. Until the issuer is notified, the card might still process transactions for weeks (or even months) after a primary cardholder passes.

But that doesn't mean you should continue to use it.

If an authorized user continues to use the account after the account holder's death, they can be sued and held personally liable. That's true even for a surviving spouse. It's considered fraud -- regardless of intent.

This is exactly why it's worth making sure everyone in your household has at least one card -- credit or debit -- in their own name.

What to do right now to protect your household

A quick fix is just making sure each person in your household is the primary cardholder on at least one account. That card stays active no matter what happens to the other person.

My wife, for example, has at least one credit card in her own name -- and if she ever needed a fallback, she can always pull from her personal or our joint savings account with a debit card. Bear attack or otherwise, she's never left financially stranded.

Beyond that:

Add each other as authorized users for credit-building and convenience

Keep a tally or list of active accounts somewhere your family can find it

Know where your rewards live -- miles and points often need to be transferred manually, so ask the issuer before the account closes.

If you don't have a card in your own name yet, that's the first thing to fix. Browse our picks for the best credit cards of 2026 and find one worth making your own.

Outstanding debts are settled by the estate

Some good news buried in an otherwise heavy topic: being an authorized user generally does not mean you're on the hook for paying outstanding balances or past transactions.

The balance on the account at the time of death becomes the responsibility of the deceased's estate -- not the authorized user.

One caveat worth knowing: if you're a beneficiary of the estate, any outstanding debt gets paid before assets are distributed to heirs. And if you live in a community property state (AZ, CA, ID, LA, NV, NM, TX, WA, or WI) a surviving spouse may be responsible for credit card debt incurred during the marriage.

If you're the one handling things after a loss

Planning ahead is one thing. But if you're already in the situation of trying to manage accounts after a primary cardholder has died, here's what to prioritize.

Stop using any cards where you were only an authorized user. Then work through this in order:

Call each credit card issuer. Report the death and request account closure. Some issuers will request a death certificate, but others might verify themselves and have a different process to close the account. Freeze the deceased's credit with all three bureaus. Freezing the credit files prevents criminals from opening new accounts using the name and Social Security number of the deceased -- and you do not want to deal with identity theft of a loved one years after they have passed. Contact Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion directly. Apply for your own card as soon as you're ready. If you don't have a card in your name, you'll want to apply for a new one at some point. Using a debit card is ok temporarily, but eventually you'll want a credit card to continue building credit and have stronger consumer protections. Expect a temporary credit score dip. When a closed account falls off your credit report (even as an authorized user), your score may slip a bit. That's normal and recoverable, so don't worry if you see a small dip.

The bottom line

Being an authorized user is a great financial tool. But it's worth carrying at least one payment option tied directly to your own name.

I hate thinking about this stuff. But I'd rather spend 20 minutes sorting it out now than leave my wife hunting down account numbers while she's grieving.

Find the right credit card for your wallet -- and make sure you're the primary cardholder on at least one.