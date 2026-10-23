Here's What Happens to Your Credit Cards When You Pass Away

Since it's almost Halloween, let's talk about zombie credit cards.

Credit cards don't close themselves when you pass away. They stay open until someone calls the issuer. That could be weeks, months, or even years.

If you're worried about credit card debt haunting your family after you die, don't be. Any outstanding balance gets paid from the deceased person's estate.

Family members generally don't inherit the debt, although there are a few exceptions worth knowing about.

Your cards turn into zombies until someone calls the bank

Banks don't scan the obituaries, so it's on your loved ones to call issuers and close financial accounts if you die.

Until then, the account acts like nothing happened. Recurring charges keep hitting, the bank still expects a payment, and interest and late fees stack up if the account is overdue.

I find this mildly funny, because if I died, my credit card would keep earning me points on subscriptions nobody canceled. So I'd technically rack up rewards from the afterlife. 👻

Scammers love these zombie accounts because nobody's watching them. Issuers will usually reverse fraud and fees once they learn about the death. But the faster the cards get closed, the less cleanup your family has to do.

The bank gets paid before your kids do

Your credit card debt doesn't die with you, at least not right away. It gets paid out of your estate, meaning your bank accounts, investments, and property, before your heirs see a dime.

For example, let's say you die with a $400,000 estate and $12,000 in credit card debt. The executor pays the $12,000 owed to the bank first, and your heirs split the remaining $388,000.

If the estate doesn't have enough to cover the debt, it pays what it can and the lender usually eats the rest.

That's good news for your family. They can spend Día de los Muertos celebrating your memory, not stressing over what you still owed the bank.

When the debt can come back to haunt your family

Your family usually walks away from your credit card debt free and clear. There are just three situations where it can follow them home:

Joint account holders: If you share the account, the surviving owner is still responsible for the balance.

If you share the account, the surviving owner is still responsible for the balance. Cosigners: Anyone who cosigned the application stays liable for the debt.

Anyone who cosigned the application stays liable for the debt. Spouses in community property states: In Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin, a spouse may owe debt from the marriage.

I live in California, so that last one applies to me. If I left my wife with a big credit card balance, I'd somehow still be in trouble, even six feet under.

If you're carrying a balance right now, a balance transfer card can help you pay it off faster with nearly two years interest-free.

Debt collectors may still come knocking. But according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, they can't claim you owe the debt out of your own pocket if you're not legally responsible. You can politely tell them to go away and talk to the executor.

How to make sure your credit cards rest in peace too

The best thing you can leave behind for your loved ones is a simple list of every credit card you have.

If you've already got a net worth statement, asset list, or estate plan, just include the details there.

And it's also a good idea to warn any authorized users to stop using cards ASAP if the primary account holder dies. Even a surviving spouse buying groceries on the card counts as fraud once the main cardholder is gone.

That's why it's smart for everyone in your household to have at least one card in their own name. Here are the best credit cards to consider in 2026.

Don't forget about rewards, either. The average credit card rewards balance was $192 at the end of 2024, according to CFPB data. Points and cash back can often be cashed out or put toward the balance before the account closes.

The whole job takes about 20 minutes, and it saves your family weeks of phone calls during the hardest stretch of their lives. Make the list this week and tell one person where it is.

Then go enjoy your Halloween, knowing the only thing coming back from the dead this year is your neighbor's inflatable skeleton.