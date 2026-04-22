Here's What Happens to Your Credit Score When You Apply for the Amex Platinum Card

Most credit card applications ding your credit score the moment you hit submit.

The American Express Platinum Card® doesn't work that way. American Express uses a two-step process that lets you find out if you're approved before a hard inquiry ever touches your report. For anyone who's hesitated to apply because they didn't want to risk their score on a rejection, that changes the math considerably.

Here's how it actually works.

The soft pull comes first

When you apply for the Platinum Card®, American Express runs a soft inquiry on your credit. Soft inquiries don't affect your score. You find out whether you're approved, and at that point you have a choice to accept the card or walk away. If you're approved and decide to accept, American Express then conducts a hard inquiry, which may cause a slight, temporary decrease in your credit score.

If you cancel before that final confirmation step, your credit is never pulled, and there's no effect on your score.

This is called Amex's "Apply with Confidence" feature, and it applies to the Platinum Card® and most other personal Amex cards.

You can learn more about the American Express Platinum Card®, read our full review, and apply right here.

What the hard inquiry actually does

If you accept the card, the hard inquiry that follows is real but modest. Your score may drop around 5 to 10 points, and it typically recovers within three to six months as long as you're paying on time and not adding new debt.

A single hard inquiry matters much less than most people assume. What affects scores meaningfully is applying for several cards in a short window. One well-timed application for a card you actually want is unlikely to move your score in any lasting way.

What score you probably need

American Express doesn't publish a minimum, but the Platinum Card® is a premium card with stricter approval standards than most. Premium cards typically require credit scores of about 700 or higher. A strong payment history and low credit utilization help as much as the number itself.

One other thing worth knowing: if Amex determines you're not eligible for the welcome bonus offer based on your account history, a pop-up notification appears during the application process. You can withdraw at that point without any inquiry on your record.

What happens after you're approved

Once you accept the card, a new account opens on your credit report. In the short term that means a hard inquiry and a lower average account age, both of which can nudge your score down slightly. Over time, the new credit line increases your total available credit, which tends to lower your utilization ratio and help your score.

Most cardholders who apply with solid credit see any initial dip reverse within a few months.

Is this the right time to apply?

If you have a good or excellent credit rating, your payment history is clean, and you've been thinking about the Platinum Card®, the application process is lower-risk than it is with most cards. You can find out if you're approved without committing to the hard inquiry. That's a meaningful advantage.

If the answer is yes and the card fits how you travel and spend, accepting it is unlikely to hurt your credit in any lasting way.

Ready to see if you qualify? You can read our full review and apply for the American Express Platinum Card® here.