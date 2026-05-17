Here's What Happens to Your Credit Score When You Close Your Oldest Credit Card

One of the most common concerns I hear about credit: "I have this old card from college I never use anymore -- will closing it tank my credit score?"

It's a fair worry. Length of credit history makes up 15% of your FICO® Score, and closing that dusty card sitting in your sock drawer feels like erasing years of good financial behavior.

But after almost a decade writing about personal finance, I can tell you the panic is usually pointed in the wrong direction.

Here are two overlooked details that change how you think about closing old credit cards.

Closed cards stay on your report for 10 years

When you close a credit card in good standing, it stays on your credit report for up to 10 years. So you don't have to worry about an immediate hit to your length of history.

If you're closing a card today, you've essentially got until the year 2036 before that account might drop from your report. But by then, the rest of your credit profile has almost certainly matured enough to absorb the loss without much drama.

The real score killer is utilization, not history

Here's where the real impact lies when closing cards. Credit utilization (the percentage of your overall available credit limit that you're actually using) accounts for 30% of your FICO® Score. That's double the weight of the credit history factor.

Closing any credit card kills part of your available credit. Instantly.

Here's an example of what that looks like. Say you've got three cards with a combined $15,000 in credit limits, and you're carrying $3,000 in balances across them all.

That's a 20% utilization rate ($3,000 in use of $15,000 available). This is a totally healthy utilization ratio.

Now lets say you close one of those cards with a $5,000 limit. Your available credit drops to $10,000, but your $3,000 balance hasn't moved. Suddenly you're at 30% utilization (which is typically the maximum recommended to keep your score healthy).

That's why instead of being worried about closing your oldest card, you should be more worried about closing your highest limit card.

And if you're closing one card to make room for a rewards card that's worth holding onto for the long haul, it's worth seeing what's currently topping the list. See Motley Fool Money's best rewards cards of 2026.

When closing your old card is totally fine

If your credit score is in the very good or excellent range (740+), a small dip from closing an old card usually won't hurt much.

Same goes if you pay your cards off in full each month -- your utilization is likely low across multiple open lines, so losing one limit probably won't hurt your score much.

A few other situations where closing is usually fine:

The card has a low credit limit (so the utilization hit is small)

You have other cards with longer histories behind it

The card charges an annual fee you're paying for nothing

You're not planning to apply for a mortgage or auto loan in the next six to 12 months

That last point matters because if a big loan application is on the horizon, you probably don't want to rock your credit profile at all.

The bottom line

Closing your oldest credit card isn't the financial sin people make it out to be. The history sticks around for a decade, and your overall credit profile usually adjusts just fine.

What you actually want to protect is your utilization rate. Keep your available credit healthy, pay your balances down before closing anything, and time it away from major loan applications.

And if you're dropping an old card to ditch a naggy annual fee, there are plenty of great cards that earn their keep without charging one. See our top picks for $0-annual-fee cards of 2026.