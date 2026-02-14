Here's What Happens to Your Credit Score When You Get Married

You can join bank accounts, move in together, and share a last name. But there is no such thing as a "joint" credit score. Getting married does not combine your credit reports, and your marital status is not part of your credit file.

So the quick answer is: Nothing happens to your credit score when you get married.

That being said, over time, the way you and your partner borrow and pay bills together can begin to shape your individual scores.

Marriage does not affect your credit score

Your score doesn't change just because you get married. Your report stays tied to your Social Security number and your past personal behavior.

So if you head into marriage with a strong score, you keep that strength. If you head in with a rough history, the score still reflects that, even if you marry a credit rockstar.

Joint accounts start to connect your credit lives

Where things really change is in the accounts you open together.

Any joint credit card, car loan, or mortgage you share usually shows up on both credit reports.

Every on-time payment builds a positive record for both of you. Keeping balances low compared with your limits can help both scores by lowering your shared utilization ratio.

The flip side: missed payments or maxed-out joint cards can drag both scores down at the same time. When a joint account goes to collections, that negative mark can land on each partner's file, not just the one who made the purchase.

Joint checking and savings accounts are different. A joint savings account might be handy for saving up a home down payment. But it usually does not appear on credit reports and does not affect credit scores.

If one partner has a much stronger score, you can sometimes lean on that person's credit for a big loan. Lenders often look at both reports for joint mortgages or auto loans, and a weaker score can mean a higher rate. That is another reason to treat joint accounts as true "team sport" territory.

Same idea with credit cards. A strong individual score gives you better approval odds, higher limits, and access to richer rewards.

Authorized user status can share the good stuff

You don't always need joint accounts to help each other's credit.

When one spouse adds the other as an authorized user on a well-managed credit card, that card's history can start showing up on the authorized user's report. If the main cardholder pays on time and keeps balances low, that history can help the other person.

This move can be especially helpful when one partner has little credit history, like a younger spouse or someone who mostly used debit.

It still requires trust. If the primary user starts missing payments or carrying high balances, that negative pattern can also show up on the authorized user's report. So you want a card with consistent, boring, on-time payments before you share it.

Build a shared credit game plan as a team

Money talks are a lot less romantic than cake tasting. As someone coming from a 10+ year marriage, I can tell you this: The earlier you share your full financial picture, the easier it is to get on the same page over time.

A quick game plan before you get married is to:

Swap full credit reports and scores so there are no surprises

Decide which partner should take the lead on certain loans or cards

Set up automatic payments for every joint account

Pick one or two main cards that match your biggest shared expenses

Even though your credit scores stay separate, your choices as a couple can either supercharge both profiles or weigh them down.

And once you feel confident with your shared habits, you can look at rewards cards that fit your biggest shared expenses, like groceries, gas, or travel. That way your day-to-day couple spending also earns something useful, like cash back or points for trips together.

Compare 2026's top rewards cards and start earning more on bills you already pay.