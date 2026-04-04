Here's What Happens to Your Subscriptions After You Die

Nobody cancels their Netflix subscription when they die.

When you pass away, your streaming services, your gym membership, your Spotify account, your New York Times subscription all keep charging. That can mean months of charges on a dead person's credit card, billed to an estate that doesn't know the accounts exist, for services nobody is using.

It's a small problem in the scheme of things, but it's an avoidable one.

What actually happens, technically

There's no database that subscription services check. Unless someone actively contacts each company, with documentation, the charges continue. Subscriptions continue auto-renewing after death until specifically canceled, making them ongoing estate obligations that drain funds unnecessarily.

The billing stops only when the credit card or bank account they're attached to finally gets frozen or closed, which can take weeks or months to complete.

Finding them is harder than canceling them

It's the detective work required to find all the subscriptions that trips a lot of families up.

The most reliable approach is reviewing at least 12 months of bank and credit card statements looking for recurring charges with consistent amounts. Annual subscriptions are especially easy to miss.

Email is often more complete than financial statements for identifying subscriptions, since subscription services send monthly receipts, renewal notices, and account updates that reveal active services.

Canceling without the passwords

Most companies will work with you if you can provide a death certificate and proof of authority to manage the account, even without the password. You'll typically need a certified copy of the death certificate and proof of your authority to act on behalf of the deceased, such as letters testamentary if you're the executor.

Keep several certified copies on hand. Each company will have its own process and its own requirements, and most of them won't accept photocopies.

Some specifics: Netflix and Hulu can generally be handled through customer support. Amazon requires the death certificate, executor documentation, a copy of your ID, and the email or phone number on the account. Spotify's support chat requires you to be logged into an account, but creating a free account of your own resolves that quickly. Apple requires proof of executor authority in addition to the death certificate.

Some companies have dedicated bereavement departments. Ask for one when you call.

Family plans are worth a separate conversation

Before canceling anything, find out if other family members are on it. Netflix, Spotify, Amazon, and most major services allow ownership transfers. Canceling a shared plan the whole family uses is a fixable problem. Canceling it before you've figured that out is an avoidable one.

What to do before you die (really)

The most practical thing you can do for whoever handles your estate is to leave a list of every subscription you have, where it bills, what it costs, and any associated passwords. A simple notes document, a spreadsheet, or even a handwritten page gets the job done.

A password manager that your executor or next of kin can access also solves most of the problem. It won't file the cancellation requests for them. But it will at least tell them what they're dealing with.