Here's What Happens When You Apply for Two Credit Cards on the Same Day

Applying for two credit cards on the same day isn't as reckless as it sounds -- and it's more common than you'd think.

I've actually done it a handful of times. On some occasions I've been approved for one card and denied for the other. And other times I've been approved for both applications.

As for your credit score, you'll almost certainly take a hit from multiple hard inquiries. But if your payments are on time and habits are responsible, your credit score will recover over time.

Why same-day applications aren't as wild as they sound

Every time you apply for a new card, the issuer runs a hard inquiry on your credit report.

One application = one hard inquiry. Two applications = two hard inquiries. Simple math.

Each hard inquiry typically shaves a few points off your score. This varies per person, but per MyFICO, one additional credit inquiry will take less than 5 points off most people's FICO® Score. Stack two of those together and you're looking at a potential ~10 point dip.

That's not catastrophic, but it's not nothing either. Hard inquiries stick around on your report for two years (though the scoring impact fades pretty quickly after the first few months).

The other thing worth knowing: new accounts lower your average account age, which also nudges your score down slightly. If you open two new cards on the same day, you're getting a double dose of that, too.

The good news is, both effects are temporary.

Which cards are worth doubling up on

If your credit score is in good shape, pairing a flat-rate cash back card with a travel rewards card is a classic move. You end up with a card for everyday spending (earning 2% on all purchases), and a card built for 5%+ rewards on flights and hotels.

Another idea might be to have a specific category card if your spending is high in one area. Gas and grocery reward cards are popular, because most people spend on those consistently.

Doubling up on the same type of rewards card is not always smart. Make sure your cards are diverse in features so you can reap the most benefit. Explore all the top-rated rewards cards for 2026 here.

What if your application gets denied?

A denial itself doesn't hurt your score -- it's the hard inquiry that shows up. So the damage is done whether you're approved or denied.

That said, if you do get a denial it's worth pausing before submitting another application right away. You'll get an explanation letter in the mail detailing why you were turned down, and it's worth understanding before your next move.

Also worth knowing: most issuers have a reconsideration line where you can talk through your application directly with a credit analyst. I called one after a denial once and all they needed was income verification. After providing it they approved me right away.

Our Foolish take

Applying for two cards on the same day is a reasonable move -- if you go in prepared. Know your credit score before you apply and be realistic about which cards you can actually qualify for.

A temporary score dip is no big deal if your credit is in solid shape. It's also smart to split applications across different issuers since each bank has its own approval criteria.

And make sure the cards you're going after are actually worth the risk. Check which top rewards cards you're likely to qualify for today.