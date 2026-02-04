Here's What Happens When You Change Your Credit Card Payment Due Date

Most major credit card issuers let you change your due date online or with a quick call.

You typically get a handful of options, often tied to calendar days like the 5th, 10th, 15th, or 20th. There's generally no fee, and you can usually do it once every few months if needed.

Your next statement might be shorter or longer

When you change the due date, the issuer has to realign your billing cycle. That means your next statement period may be shorter or longer than usual.

You are not being charged extra interest just because the cycle shifts, but the timing can feel odd for one month.

Your minimum payment amount doesn't change

The required minimum stays the same, just due on a different day.

What does change is how easily that date fits into your cash flow. Lining your due date up with a paycheck can dramatically lower the odds of a late payment.

That alone can save you $30 to $40 in fees and help protect your credit score. Having a high credit score means qualifying for the lowest interest rates and the best credit cards.

Your credit score is unaffected directly

Changing a due date does not impact your credit score. What does affect your score is whether you pay your bill on time. A better-aligned due date makes on-time payments more likely, which is an indirect win for your credit.

Missed payments, even by one day, can still hurt. The date itself is neutral. Your behavior is what matters.

Autopay still works, but double-check it

If you use autopay, it will usually carry over automatically.

Still, it's smart to confirm the new draft date so it doesn't collide with other bills or a low checking balance.

This move works best if:

Your due date falls before your paycheck.

You juggle multiple cards with scattered due dates.

You have ever paid late simply because of timing.

If your balance is growing and timing stress is part of the problem, pairing a better due date with a 0% intro APR balance transfer card can give you close to two years of breathing room while you pay things down.