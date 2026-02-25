Here's What Happens When You Dispute a Charge on Your Credit Card

Purchase protection is one of the best reasons to use a credit card over cash or debit. Pay with plastic and you've got a real safety net -- if a charge looks wrong, you can dispute it, and your card issuer will go to bat for you.

Most people don't realize how easy the process actually is. Here's what happens from start to finish.

Try the merchant first -- it's usually faster

For obvious billing errors, a quick call or email to the merchant can sort things out faster than a formal dispute. If they accidentally charged you twice for the same thing, they might just be able to process a reversal on their end right away.

If it leads to a disagreement or they can't fix it immediately, no big deal -- you can always dispute it with your card company after. Either way, worth the two-minute call.

That's exactly what happened when I got double-charged $1,300 for my kid's summer camp last year. Called them up, they confirmed it was a system glitch, but told me to just dispute it with my credit card company. Opened my credit card app, tapped "dispute" on the transaction, and a credit showed up shortly afterwards.

What happens after you file a dispute

Once you dispute a charge formally, your card issuer steps in.

Most of the time they'll put a provisional credit on your account right away -- meaning the transaction is temporarily taken off your statement while they look into it.

From there, your bank goes to the merchant's bank and asks for documentation, receipts, or whatever is needed to confirm the charge. If the merchant can't back it up, the credit to your account sticks, and there's nothing you need to do after.

But if they do have solid documentation, the charge could come back to you. You'll typically be notified by mail either way.

Simple cases can wrap up in a few days. More complicated ones can take 30 to 90 days.

A good rewards card does more than earn points -- see our top picks for rewards credit cards in 2026 here.

What to do if your dispute gets denied

A denial isn't necessarily the end of the road. You can request the documentation your card issuer used to make their decision -- and if you have evidence that contradicts it, you can submit a rebuttal and ask them to take another look.

If you're still hitting a wall, you can file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

And if things really go sideways on a significant amount of money, it might be worth consulting an attorney who specializes in consumer protection law. They can help you figure out if you have a case worth pursuing.

What actually qualifies as a valid dispute

You usually have 60 to 120 days from the transaction date to file a dispute. So you'll want to make a habit of regularly checking your statement or transaction history to look for errors.

Hang onto any relevant documentation too. Emails, screenshots, order confirmations. If the merchant pushes back, you'll want to have those things on hand to support your case.

And just to be clear on what qualifies: unauthorized charges, duplicate transactions, items that never showed up, or something that wasn't what was described. Those are all fair game to dispute.

Straight-up buyer's remorse typically isn't. 😂

The dispute process is pretty painless for clear-cut cases. You just file through your bank's app, keep any documentation you have, and let your card issuer do the legwork.

That's kind of the whole point of paying with a credit card -- and it's worth making sure you're carrying one that has your back. See our picks for the best all-around cards from trusted issuers in 2026.