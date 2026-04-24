Here's What Happens When You Dispute a Credit Card Charge

You have 60 days from your credit card statement date to dispute a charge. After that, the protection disappears.

If you've ever spotted a charge you didn't recognize and done nothing about it, here's what you missed, and what to do next time.

What qualifies as a dispute

Not every complaint about a charge is the same thing. The Fair Credit Billing Act (FCBA) covers specific situations: unauthorized charges, charges for goods or services you didn't receive, charges for something that arrived damaged or different from what was described, and billing errors.

What it doesn't cover is buyer's remorse. If you made a purchase, received what you ordered, and just changed your mind, that's not a dispute. The distinction matters because issuers treat them differently from the start.

What happens when you file

When you contact your issuer to dispute a charge, they're required to acknowledge it within 30 days and resolve it within two billing cycles, which in practice means within 60 to 90 days.

In most cases, the issuer will provisionally credit your account for the disputed amount while the investigation is open. You're not paying for something you're contesting. That's a meaningful difference from how the same situation plays out with a debit card, where the money has already left your account and you're trying to get it back.

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The issuer contacts the merchant

Once you file, your issuer initiates what's called a chargeback: a formal request to the merchant's bank to reverse the transaction. The merchant gets notified and has the opportunity to respond with documentation: proof of delivery, a signed receipt, records showing you agreed to the charge.

If the merchant doesn't respond within the required window, the dispute typically resolves in your favor automatically. If they do respond, the issuer reviews both sides and makes a decision.

Most disputes that reach this stage go to the cardholder. Merchants know that fighting chargebacks costs time and fees regardless of the outcome, and many don't contest smaller amounts.

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What can go wrong

Disputes get denied when the documentation favors the merchant, when the purchase falls outside the FCBA's covered categories, or when you waited too long to file. Most issuers require you to dispute a charge within 60 days of the statement date it appears on.

There's also a meaningful difference between a billing dispute and a fraud claim. If the charge is genuinely unauthorized, that's a fraud case, not a billing dispute, and it gets handled differently. Most issuers have zero-liability policies for unauthorized charges, which means your exposure is $0 regardless of amount.

The thing worth knowing before you need it

Dispute rights are built into your credit card by law. But you have to use them within the window, and you have to be able to describe specifically why the charge qualifies.

Keep records: confirmation emails, screenshots of what you ordered, correspondence with the merchant. If a dispute reaches the documentation stage, those details are what wins it.