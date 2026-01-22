Here's What Happens When You Get Approved for the Prime Visa

Published on Jan. 22, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

When I got approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees), a few very cool things happened right away. And now I've somehow become "that guy" who raves on about his new favorite credit card. 🙄

If you are an Amazon Prime member right now and shop at Amazon even semi-regularly (or at all, honestly), this card is kind of a no-brainer.

Here's what goes down the moment you get approved.

Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly

Most credit cards make you spend a few grand in the first three months to earn a welcome offer. Not this one.

With the Prime Visa, you get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval, exclusively for Prime members. There's no minimum spend to hit. No delay or waiting period either. Just apply, get approved, and boom -- the bonus is added to your account balance.

And if you've got a cart full of stuff, you can even use it right away at checkout.

You can start earning 5% back right away

There's no need to wait for the physical card to arrive in the mail. As soon as you're approved, you can add your new Prime Visa to your Amazon wallet (and set it as the default payment method).

From then on, you'll get rewards on all orders: Earn unlimited 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.

If you spend, say, $500 a month on Amazon -- which is pretty easy these days -- you're looking at $25 per month or $300 a year in rewards. Not bad for a card with no annual fee (Prime membership required).

Prime Visa

Apply Now for Prime Visa

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Prime Visa
4.30/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.30/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Prime Visa

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

18.74% – 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases

1% - 5% back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members

Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card

  • If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.

    Read Full Review
    • Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
    • Instant Amazon gift card
    • No annual fee
    • Consumer and travel protections
    • No 0% intro APR offer
    • Requires Prime membership
    • Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
    • Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
    • Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
    • Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
    • Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
    • No annual credit card fee
    • No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
    • Member FDIC

You earn cash back on other stuff too

Even though this card is clearly built for Amazon fans, it actually has pretty good everyday spending rewards too.

Here are the other rewards you can get:

  • 2% cash rewards on gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
  • 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
  • Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership

What I like is the combo of premium and practical. You can rack up rewards while grocery shopping, filling up your tank, grabbing lunch, or riding the subway. It basically covers your core spending habits.

And unlike rotating category cards (where you have to opt in every quarter), these rates are set-it-and-forget-it.

What are you waiting for?

The final thing that will probably happen when you get approved for the Prime Visa: You'll start singing its praises to all your friends (like I do).

But seriously -- with no annual fee, it's a natural add-on for anyone with a Prime membership. You can squeeze out even more value and get more rewards for all the stuff you're going to buy anyway.

Read our full review and apply for the Prime Visa here.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.