Here's What Happens When You Get Approved for the Prime Visa

When I got approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees), a few very cool things happened right away. And now I've somehow become "that guy" who raves on about his new favorite credit card. 🙄

If you are an Amazon Prime member right now and shop at Amazon even semi-regularly (or at all, honestly), this card is kind of a no-brainer.

Here's what goes down the moment you get approved.

Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly

Most credit cards make you spend a few grand in the first three months to earn a welcome offer. Not this one.

With the Prime Visa, you get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval, exclusively for Prime members. There's no minimum spend to hit. No delay or waiting period either. Just apply, get approved, and boom -- the bonus is added to your account balance.

And if you've got a cart full of stuff, you can even use it right away at checkout.

You can start earning 5% back right away

There's no need to wait for the physical card to arrive in the mail. As soon as you're approved, you can add your new Prime Visa to your Amazon wallet (and set it as the default payment method).

From then on, you'll get rewards on all orders: Earn unlimited 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.

If you spend, say, $500 a month on Amazon -- which is pretty easy these days -- you're looking at $25 per month or $300 a year in rewards. Not bad for a card with no annual fee (Prime membership required).