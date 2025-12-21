Here's What Happens When You Keep a Credit Card Open for Over 10 Years

A lot of people open their first credit card in their early 20s and then… never really think about it again. Years pass, new cards come and go, but that original account just keeps aging nicely in the background.

The overall net effect of keeping a credit card open long term is positive. But it's not completely hands-off. Over time, your needs change, cards evolve, and a few downsides can creep in if you're not paying attention.

Here's what actually happens when you keep a credit card open for the long haul.

It can improve your credit score

One of the biggest upsides of keeping an old credit card open is how it supports your credit score. Length of credit history makes up about 15% of your FICO® Score, and the longer the credit line age, the better.

In fact, a FICO study looking at people with perfect 850 credit scores found that the average age of their oldest account is around 30 years.

That doesn't mean you have to wait until you're old and grey to have a good credit score (most people will never achieve a perfect 850), but it shows just how much time in the game matters.

If your old card doesn't cost you anything to keep open, leaving it on your report is an easy way to let years of responsible use keep working for you. Even small activity -- like a recurring subscription paid on time -- can help that account stay "active" without much effort.

You might outgrow the card

I don't know about you, but the credit card I opened when I was 22 looks nothing like the card that fits my life today in my 40s. A lot can change over the course of 10 or 20 years, and it's only natural that the card that once made sense for you might not anymore.

If your credit score has drastically improved over the years, you may now be able to qualify for a card with way better perks or a higher credit limit.

For example, maybe travel wasn't affordable when you were broke and in your 20s. But today you take frequent trips and would rather have a travel rewards card that earns points toward flights, hotels, and other expenses.

Most people carry two or more credit cards, and that can actually make it easier to earn more rewards when each card fits a specific type of spending. Old cards can be kept open for their credit history while new ones earn you better rewards.

The issuer might change the card

Sometimes it's not you who changes -- it's the card.

Banks and card issuers regularly shuffle their offers and rewards. Part of this is retiring older products and rolling customers into newer versions. If you keep a card long enough, you may eventually get a notice saying your account has been transitioned to a different card altogether.

In most cases, this doesn't negatively affect your credit or your account history. But the features or annual fee might not be better for you. When changes happen, new cards get issued, and the last thing you want is a replacement card sitting unattended in your mailbox. Staying organized with old accounts helps reduce the risk of fraud and missed updates.

When it might make sense to close an old card

The biggest reason to cancel an old card is because it's costing you an annual fee that you're not covering with perks or rewards. There's no sense in forking out $95 a year for a card you don't actually use.

If you decide to close a card for this reason, timing matters. It's best to do it when your credit score is strong and you have plenty of available credit on other cards. That way, you're less likely to see a hit from changes to your credit utilization.

Another option is to call your card issuer and ask if you can migrate the account to a no-annual fee card. This can keep your long history intact, but remove fees going forward.

Keeping a credit card open for 10 years or more isn't something you need to micromanage, but it's also not something to ignore entirely. As long as the card isn't costing you money or creating friction, time can be one of the most powerful tools working in your favor. A quick check-in every now and then is usually all it takes to make sure an old card is still helping you, not holding you back.