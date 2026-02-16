Here's What Happens When You Keep a Credit Card Open for Over 10 Years

If you've had a given credit card for a decade or more, you might want to keep holding onto it for old times' sake -- but there's a good financial reason to keep it, too.

Sure, there are some downsides to consider. But I'm a fan of holding onto credit cards as long as possible -- and not just for nostalgia's sake.

Here's what to know about keeping a credit card open for 10 years or more.

It can improve your credit score

Here's something you might not know: "Length of credit history" makes up 15% of your FICO® Score. That means that generally speaking, the longer you keep your card accounts open, the better off you'll be. The goal here is to keep your average account age as high as possible.

It'll also mean you have a good amount of total available credit, which helps with your credit utilization ratio -- another factor in your score.

If your old card doesn't charge an annual fee, it's probably a decent idea to keep it open. It won't supercharge your score, but it'll give it a nice bump. Most people with perfect credit scores have a few old accounts they keep open for just this reason.

The card can change over time

Credit cards are constantly changing -- sometimes for better, sometimes for worse. Make sure you're always monitoring existing cards for changes in perks, earning rates, terms, and -- most importantly -- annual fees.

You should get notified any time things change on one of your cards, but you'll still want to be vigilant here. The biggest reason to get rid of a card, in all likelihood, will be an increased annual fee, or downgraded perks that can no longer justify an annual fee. Keep all this in mind when you're assessing, and reassessing, your card lineup.

Want to see what a top credit card can get you today? See our list of the best credit cards available now.

The card might not be worth it for you anymore

A decade is a long time -- and as you grow and change, your financial needs probably will, too. Depending on your lifestyle and spending habits, a card you opened 10+ years ago might not be worth much to you anymore.

For one thing, if you're making more money than before, it might be worth splurging for a top luxury travel card. Or, even if it's just your credit score that's gone up, you might want a card with better perks and rewards. And maybe your old-school card just isn't doing it for you anymore.

Again, I recommend keeping a card open if you can. But if you really don't see it serving a purpose, closing it might be a smart play.

What should you do with your old credit card?

An annual fee that you can no longer justify will always be the biggest reason to say goodbye to an old credit card. And it's a super valid reason, to be clear.

If you do decide to close a card, though, I recommend doing it when your credit score is strong and you have plenty of other available credit. Otherwise, consider keeping it open -- or downgrading to a no-annual-fee version of the card, when available -- for the benefits to your credit score, and for the flexibility it provides.

Want to see what the brave new world of credit cards is like? See our list of the best travel cards available today to find the top match for your lifestyle.