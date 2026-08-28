Here's What Happens When You Miss a Buy Now, Pay Later Payment in 2026
If you missed a buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment, you're not alone. About 29% of BNPL users have paid late at some point, according to Motley Fool Money research. Life gets busy, a due date slips, and suddenly you're wondering what it's going to cost you.
The short answer: it depends on how fast you fix it. If you can catch up quickly, the damage is usually just paying a small fee. But if you let it sit, the costs climb -- into your account access, and increasingly, your credit.
Here's what actually happens when a payment slips, and how to keep one miss from turning into a mess.
1. Late fees pile on
The first hit is a late fee, and it lands the moment you miss a due date.
The average late fee is about $10, according to the CFPB. This sounds small, but it stacks up if you're juggling multiple plans and slip up on a few.
The Federal Reserve found 64% of late payers got charged, so this is the rule, not the exception. Some BNPL providers, like PayPal, don't charge any late fees.
2. You get locked out of the app
If you miss a payment, most providers freeze your account until you're current again. That means no new purchases right when you may be leaning on the service most.
Klarna, for one, blocks new purchases on your account until you catch up, and unpaid balances get sent to collections.
A credit card handles a slip-up differently. One missed payment usually means a late fee, not a locked account. If you want to retain spending power, it's worth seeing how the best credit cards stack up.
3. Your credit can take a hit
For years, buy now, pay later sat in a credit-reporting blind spot, but that's changing.
Affirm now reports its loans to Experian and TransUnion, including pay-in-four plans. And FICO has built new scoring models designed to fold buy now, pay later into your credit score.
Credit reporting is a double-edged sword. Steady, on-time payments are starting to help your credit as more providers report the data. But missing payments and falling behind can seriously hurt your score. And if your account ever falls so far behind it lands in collections, that's a black mark that can sit on your credit report for up to seven years.
4. One slip-up makes the next one easier
Falling behind isn't only a math problem -- it's a mental one. Money stress quietly eats up your focus. A landmark 2013 study in the journal Science found financial strain can drain enough mental bandwidth to rival losing a full night of sleep.
When you're worried about one payment, it gets easier to avoid the app, skip the next due date, and slide into a cycle. That's part of why nearly 1 in 5 buy now, pay later users say they've lost track of what they owe, according to Motley Fool Money research.
Scattered due dates and stress are a rough combination. The fix is to make your payments boring and automatic before the stress starts making the decisions for you.
A better way to spread out payments
If you like splitting purchases up, a credit card with a 0% intro APR gives you the same breathing room with better guardrails.
You get one predictable due date every month instead of four scattered ones (across multiple purchases and apps). Many credit cards also come with purchase and fraud protection, and responsible usage continues to build your credit.
If you're already carrying credit card debt, a balance transfer card can move a high-interest balance onto a long 0% intro APR window. Moving a $2,000 balance off a card charging 22% could save you a few hundred dollars in interest as you pay it down.
If you're comparing options, one of our top recommendations is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It has one of the longest intro APR offers on both balance transfers and new purchases, and won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
FAQs
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The provider will charge late fees, freeze your account, and eventually send the debt to collections. A collections account can hurt your credit for years, and in some cases the lender can pursue the balance through a debt buyer or court.
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You usually keep the item, since most plans aren't secured by the purchase. The unpaid balance becomes a debt the provider collects like any other, through fees, account suspension, and eventually collections.
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No. Unpaid buy now, pay later debt is a civil matter, not a criminal one, so you can't be jailed for it. The provider can charge fees, send the balance to collections, and in rare cases sue over larger loans, but missed payments won't land you in jail.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2026 $47.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.