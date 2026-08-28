Here's What Happens When You Miss a Buy Now, Pay Later Payment in 2026

If you missed a buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment, you're not alone. About 29% of BNPL users have paid late at some point, according to Motley Fool Money research. Life gets busy, a due date slips, and suddenly you're wondering what it's going to cost you.

The short answer: it depends on how fast you fix it. If you can catch up quickly, the damage is usually just paying a small fee. But if you let it sit, the costs climb -- into your account access, and increasingly, your credit.

Here's what actually happens when a payment slips, and how to keep one miss from turning into a mess.

1. Late fees pile on

The first hit is a late fee, and it lands the moment you miss a due date.

The average late fee is about $10, according to the CFPB. This sounds small, but it stacks up if you're juggling multiple plans and slip up on a few.

The Federal Reserve found 64% of late payers got charged, so this is the rule, not the exception. Some BNPL providers, like PayPal, don't charge any late fees.

2. You get locked out of the app

If you miss a payment, most providers freeze your account until you're current again. That means no new purchases right when you may be leaning on the service most.

Klarna, for one, blocks new purchases on your account until you catch up, and unpaid balances get sent to collections.

A credit card handles a slip-up differently. One missed payment usually means a late fee, not a locked account. If you want to retain spending power, it's worth seeing how the best credit cards stack up.

3. Your credit can take a hit

For years, buy now, pay later sat in a credit-reporting blind spot, but that's changing.

Affirm now reports its loans to Experian and TransUnion, including pay-in-four plans. And FICO has built new scoring models designed to fold buy now, pay later into your credit score.

Credit reporting is a double-edged sword. Steady, on-time payments are starting to help your credit as more providers report the data. But missing payments and falling behind can seriously hurt your score. And if your account ever falls so far behind it lands in collections, that's a black mark that can sit on your credit report for up to seven years.

4. One slip-up makes the next one easier

Falling behind isn't only a math problem -- it's a mental one. Money stress quietly eats up your focus. A landmark 2013 study in the journal Science found financial strain can drain enough mental bandwidth to rival losing a full night of sleep.

When you're worried about one payment, it gets easier to avoid the app, skip the next due date, and slide into a cycle. That's part of why nearly 1 in 5 buy now, pay later users say they've lost track of what they owe, according to Motley Fool Money research.

Scattered due dates and stress are a rough combination. The fix is to make your payments boring and automatic before the stress starts making the decisions for you.

A better way to spread out payments

If you like splitting purchases up, a credit card with a 0% intro APR gives you the same breathing room with better guardrails.

You get one predictable due date every month instead of four scattered ones (across multiple purchases and apps). Many credit cards also come with purchase and fraud protection, and responsible usage continues to build your credit.

If you're already carrying credit card debt, a balance transfer card can move a high-interest balance onto a long 0% intro APR window. Moving a $2,000 balance off a card charging 22% could save you a few hundred dollars in interest as you pay it down.