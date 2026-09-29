Here's What Happens When You Only Pay the Minimum on a $10,000 Credit Card Balance

Somewhere out there right now is a person that's $10,000 in credit card debt, and they're only making the minimum payment each month.

Sadly, what that person probably doesn't realize is at that pace, they'll still be paying off the balance 29 years from now. They'll also hand the bank about $16,874 in interest just to borrow that original ten grand.

Bottom line: minimum payments are a trap.

How long it takes to pay off $10,000 with only minimum payments

The average credit card interest rate is 21% right now, according to Motley Fool Money research. At that rate, minimum-only payments stretch a $10,000 balance across 348 months. That's 29 years.

A baby born today could finish college before that debt is gone.

The trap with minimum payments is they actually get smaller over time. Most banks calculate it as interest + 1% of the balance.

In this case, the first payment would be about $275 ($175 interest and $100 from the balance). After that, it shrinks a tiny bit every month.

Making a steady $275 payment instead

A cool trick that most people don't realize is that making steady payments instead of slowly decreasing ones can shave a massive amount of time off, and avoid a ton of interest.

In this scenario, if someone made consistent $275 per month payments, the debt would clear in about five years. Total interest paid would be roughly $6,000 instead of $16,874. That's nearly $11,000 saved by changing one thing.