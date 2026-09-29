Here's What Happens When You Only Pay the Minimum on a $10,000 Credit Card Balance
Somewhere out there right now is a person that's $10,000 in credit card debt, and they're only making the minimum payment each month.
Sadly, what that person probably doesn't realize is at that pace, they'll still be paying off the balance 29 years from now. They'll also hand the bank about $16,874 in interest just to borrow that original ten grand.
Bottom line: minimum payments are a trap.
How long it takes to pay off $10,000 with only minimum payments
The average credit card interest rate is 21% right now, according to Motley Fool Money research. At that rate, minimum-only payments stretch a $10,000 balance across 348 months. That's 29 years.
A baby born today could finish college before that debt is gone.
The trap with minimum payments is they actually get smaller over time. Most banks calculate it as interest + 1% of the balance.
In this case, the first payment would be about $275 ($175 interest and $100 from the balance). After that, it shrinks a tiny bit every month.
Making a steady $275 payment instead
A cool trick that most people don't realize is that making steady payments instead of slowly decreasing ones can shave a massive amount of time off, and avoid a ton of interest.
In this scenario, if someone made consistent $275 per month payments, the debt would clear in about five years. Total interest paid would be roughly $6,000 instead of $16,874. That's nearly $11,000 saved by changing one thing.
|Payoff Approach
|Time to Pay Off
|Interest Paid
|Minimum payment only
|29 years
|~$16,874
|Steady $275 every month
|~5 years
|~$6,036
The real enemy in all of this is the interest. Credit card APRs are so high, it's the toughest type of debt to ditch.
Anything that pays the principal faster -- bigger payments, earlier payments, or pausing the interest entirely with a 0% intro APR credit card -- chips away at that $16,874 and decreases the payoff timeline.
How to pay off a $10,000 balance faster
The steady-payment trick is really just the first move in a bigger playbook.
A few simple shifts can turn a 29-year sentence into a couple of years, and none of them require a windfall or a second job.
The biggest lever is paying more than the minimum whenever there's room. Even an extra $50 or $100 a month goes straight at the balance, since the interest portion is already covered.
Locking in a fixed payment matters just as much as the amount. The whole reason minimum-only payoff drags on for decades is that the payment keeps shrinking as the balance falls. Picking one number and sticking with it, month after month, works wonders.
For anyone with decent credit, there's one more option worth a look. A 0% intro APR balance transfer card pauses interest for a stretch (some up to 21 months!) so every payment lands on the balance instead of the interest.
It won't erase the debt, but it can make a serious dent while the meter's switched off. Compare the best balance transfer cards and pause the interest to see what's out there.
Don't fall for the minimum payment trap
Carrying $10,000 in credit card debt isn't a cautionary tale. It's becoming the norm in America.
Minimum payments are the default setting for millions of people, and most don't realize the banks are collecting $16,874 in interest on a $10,000 loan.
Instead, locking in a steady payment (or pausing interest with a 0% intro APR card) can turn a 29-year grind into a few short years.
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