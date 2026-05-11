Here's What Happens When You Only Use Credit Cards

I stopped using cash and debit almost entirely a few years ago -- and I haven't looked back.

I spread out basically all my purchases on just a handful of credit cards. Since then, I've saved more, boosted my credit score, and found an easy way to track all my purchases month-in, month-out.

Curious what happens when you go all-in on credit cards? Here's what you can realistically expect.

Rewards add up faster than you'd think

When every grocery run, restaurant tab, and streaming subscription goes on a valuable credit card, your earnings can stack up pretty fast.

Let's say you spend $5,000 a month in total purchases, a realistic figure for most households. On a flat-rate 2% cash back card, that's $100 back every month, or $1,200 a year -- all for doing nothing differently than you already were.

Throw in a card with bonus categories, and things get even better. Earning 3% on, say, groceries and gas alone will add hundreds more in rewards. None of that happens with a debit card.

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Your purchase protections get a real upgrade

Credit cards come with a suite of consumer protections that debit cards largely don't offer.

That's mainly because on a fraudulent credit card charge, money hasn't actually left your bank account until you pay your balance. With a debit card, on the other hand, a fraudulent charge hits your account immediately. That's real money, gone -- poof.

Some common protections on credit cards include:

Extended warranty coverage on eligible purchases

Purchase protection against damage or theft (typically for 90-120 days)

Zero liability on fraudulent charges

Travel protections like trip delay reimbursement and rental car coverage (depending on the card)

None of these are flashy selling points. But when you're actually in a pinch, they can make a difference.

Your credit score climbs -- if you're disciplined

Using credit cards responsibly -- meaning, you pay your statement balance in full, every month, no exceptions -- is more or less the best way to build your credit score.

In doing so, you're establishing payment history, keeping utilization low, and demonstrating that you can manage a credit line. Over time, that matters. And a higher score means higher credit limits, better loan terms, access to better credit cards, and more.

The flip side: carrying a balance undoes the upside entirely. Interest rates on most credit cards run north of 20% APR. That means the rewards you earn are pretty much immediately negated if you're paying interest.

You get a clearer picture of your spending

Here's an underrated one: If you use one credit card for all your purchases, every transaction shows up in one place: your monthly statement.

That's useful. Over the years, I've caught subscription charges I forgot to cancel, billing errors from merchants, and generally gotten a clearer sense of where my money actually goes.

Some card apps even offer automatic spending category breakdowns. Even if you spread out purchases over a handful of cards, it makes things pretty easy to track.

Some places still don't cooperate

One practical downside: Certain vendors still 1) don't accept credit cards or 2) tack on a surcharge for using one. Think merchants like service providers, small local businesses, landlords, etc.

If you go credit-card-only, you'll still want a backup plan for these situations. I still keep a debit card in my wallet for just that reason.

It's only worth it if you pay in full

It's worth reiterating that going credit-card-only is only worth it if you pay off your balance in full every month, no ifs, ands, or buts.

If you do that, you'll get easy rewards, protections, and a credit score boost. If you don't, you're stuck paying 20%+ interest on the balance, making it a losing bet.

A psychological shift that might help is treating every credit card purchase as money already spent -- because it is.

On the other hand, for people who're already disciplined with their spending, going credit-card-only is an easy win. It's one of the easiest ways I've saved money over the last handful of years.

And if you want to join me, there are a number of great credit cards worth looking at that can save you hundreds of dollars a year or more. Check out our full list of top offers here.