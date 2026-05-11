Here's What Happens When You Only Use Credit Cards
I stopped using cash and debit almost entirely a few years ago -- and I haven't looked back.
I spread out basically all my purchases on just a handful of credit cards. Since then, I've saved more, boosted my credit score, and found an easy way to track all my purchases month-in, month-out.
Curious what happens when you go all-in on credit cards? Here's what you can realistically expect.
Rewards add up faster than you'd think
When every grocery run, restaurant tab, and streaming subscription goes on a valuable credit card, your earnings can stack up pretty fast.
Let's say you spend $5,000 a month in total purchases, a realistic figure for most households. On a flat-rate 2% cash back card, that's $100 back every month, or $1,200 a year -- all for doing nothing differently than you already were.
Throw in a card with bonus categories, and things get even better. Earning 3% on, say, groceries and gas alone will add hundreds more in rewards. None of that happens with a debit card.
Want to earn 2% on every purchase today? Click here to read our full review of our favorite flat-rate credit card available now.
Your purchase protections get a real upgrade
Credit cards come with a suite of consumer protections that debit cards largely don't offer.
That's mainly because on a fraudulent credit card charge, money hasn't actually left your bank account until you pay your balance. With a debit card, on the other hand, a fraudulent charge hits your account immediately. That's real money, gone -- poof.
Some common protections on credit cards include:
- Extended warranty coverage on eligible purchases
- Purchase protection against damage or theft (typically for 90-120 days)
- Zero liability on fraudulent charges
- Travel protections like trip delay reimbursement and rental car coverage (depending on the card)
None of these are flashy selling points. But when you're actually in a pinch, they can make a difference.
Your credit score climbs -- if you're disciplined
Using credit cards responsibly -- meaning, you pay your statement balance in full, every month, no exceptions -- is more or less the best way to build your credit score.
In doing so, you're establishing payment history, keeping utilization low, and demonstrating that you can manage a credit line. Over time, that matters. And a higher score means higher credit limits, better loan terms, access to better credit cards, and more.
The flip side: carrying a balance undoes the upside entirely. Interest rates on most credit cards run north of 20% APR. That means the rewards you earn are pretty much immediately negated if you're paying interest.
You get a clearer picture of your spending
Here's an underrated one: If you use one credit card for all your purchases, every transaction shows up in one place: your monthly statement.
That's useful. Over the years, I've caught subscription charges I forgot to cancel, billing errors from merchants, and generally gotten a clearer sense of where my money actually goes.
Some card apps even offer automatic spending category breakdowns. Even if you spread out purchases over a handful of cards, it makes things pretty easy to track.
Some places still don't cooperate
One practical downside: Certain vendors still 1) don't accept credit cards or 2) tack on a surcharge for using one. Think merchants like service providers, small local businesses, landlords, etc.
If you go credit-card-only, you'll still want a backup plan for these situations. I still keep a debit card in my wallet for just that reason.
It's only worth it if you pay in full
It's worth reiterating that going credit-card-only is only worth it if you pay off your balance in full every month, no ifs, ands, or buts.
If you do that, you'll get easy rewards, protections, and a credit score boost. If you don't, you're stuck paying 20%+ interest on the balance, making it a losing bet.
A psychological shift that might help is treating every credit card purchase as money already spent -- because it is.
On the other hand, for people who're already disciplined with their spending, going credit-card-only is an easy win. It's one of the easiest ways I've saved money over the last handful of years.
And if you want to join me, there are a number of great credit cards worth looking at that can save you hundreds of dollars a year or more. Check out our full list of top offers here.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.