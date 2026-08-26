Here's What Happens When You Open 5 Credit Cards in One Year
Opening five credit cards in one year is unusual -- but not unheard of. It will have a handful of knock-on effects to your credit and finances, though.
Whether it's worth it for you depends on why you're opening them, as well as the current state of your finances. Here's what to know.
Your credit score takes a short-term hit
Every new credit card application you submit triggers a hard inquiry -- and each one can shave a few points off your FICO® Score.
Five inquiries in a year is more than most people rack up, so you'll likely see your score dip a decent amount from this alone.
The good news: Hard inquiries only affect your score for about 12 months, even though they stick around on your report for two years. If you keep your payments on time and your balances low, the dip should be temporary.
Issuers might start limiting applications
Most Americans aren't applying for new cards nearly this often. Just 12% of Americans open three or more new credit cards a year, according to Motley Fool Money research. Five applications puts you well outside the norm.
That matters, because card issuers track your recent applications. Chase, for example, generally won't approve you if you've opened five or more new cards from any issuer in the past 24 months -- the famous "5/24 rule."
Other issuers have their own thresholds, and getting flagged can mean denials, or at least a harder time getting approved.
Your average account age drops
Length of credit history is a real factor in your score -- "credit age" makes up 15% of your FICO® Score. And five new accounts can pull your average age down fast.
Lenders like to see a long, stable credit history, so opening five cards in rapid succession might not be the best move. At the very least, make sure you're keeping your old accounts open so that your average account age doesn't completely crater.
If you want a card you can keep open for years or even decades, I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). It earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases with a $0 annual fee, enough to win it our award for Best Overall Credit Card of 2026. I love it as a way to earn simple, flat rewards year after year.
You can also earn a $200 cash rewards after spending just $500 in your first 3 months from account opening, one of the easiest bonuses you'll find anywhere.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
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Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
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- No annual fee
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- No bonus categories
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
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There's a real upside if you do it right
More cards means more available credit, which can lower your overall utilization ratio -- another big factor in your score.
Spread the same spending across a higher total credit limit, and you're using a smaller share of your available credit. That can actually help your credit once the initial dip from the hard inquiries goes away.
Five new cards can also mean five sign-up bonuses, plus better rewards matched to different spending categories. If bonuses are the goal, it helps to compare offers first using the best credit card sign-up bonuses so you're not opening cards that don't earn their keep.
How to open several cards without wrecking your credit
Space out your applications instead of applying for all five in one sitting. Waiting even a few weeks between applications gives your score time to recover, and keeps issuers from seeing a sudden cluster.
Pay every card on time and keep balances low while you're building up new accounts. Payment history and utilization carry far more weight than new credit, so nailing those two keeps the overall damage small.
Finally, only apply for cards you'll actually use. A card sitting unused in a drawer still leads to a hard inquiry and a shorter average account age, without giving you anything to show for it.
Opening five credit cards in one year isn't bad on its own -- it's how you manage those applications and what you do with the cards afterward that matters.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.