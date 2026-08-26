Here's What Happens When You Open 5 Credit Cards in One Year

Opening five credit cards in one year is unusual -- but not unheard of. It will have a handful of knock-on effects to your credit and finances, though.

Whether it's worth it for you depends on why you're opening them, as well as the current state of your finances. Here's what to know.

Your credit score takes a short-term hit

Every new credit card application you submit triggers a hard inquiry -- and each one can shave a few points off your FICO® Score.

Five inquiries in a year is more than most people rack up, so you'll likely see your score dip a decent amount from this alone.

The good news: Hard inquiries only affect your score for about 12 months, even though they stick around on your report for two years. If you keep your payments on time and your balances low, the dip should be temporary.

Issuers might start limiting applications

Most Americans aren't applying for new cards nearly this often. Just 12% of Americans open three or more new credit cards a year, according to Motley Fool Money research. Five applications puts you well outside the norm.

That matters, because card issuers track your recent applications. Chase, for example, generally won't approve you if you've opened five or more new cards from any issuer in the past 24 months -- the famous "5/24 rule."

Other issuers have their own thresholds, and getting flagged can mean denials, or at least a harder time getting approved.

Your average account age drops

Length of credit history is a real factor in your score -- "credit age" makes up 15% of your FICO® Score. And five new accounts can pull your average age down fast.

Lenders like to see a long, stable credit history, so opening five cards in rapid succession might not be the best move. At the very least, make sure you're keeping your old accounts open so that your average account age doesn't completely crater.