Here's What Happens When You Put Every Purchase on a Cash Back Card for a Year
The average American household spends $6,545 a month, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's $78,535 a year leaving your accounts whether you earn anything back or not.
Of course, not all of that spending can go on a credit card. But the spending that can is enough to earn a big pile of cash back each year. My rule is simple: if I'm spending the money anyway, I want something back for it.
I ran some numbers on what a typical budget earns when every eligible purchase goes on a cash back card for a full year. If you're not earning something comparable, it might be time to reassess your wallet.
Not every dollar can go on a card, but most of it can
About $4,400 of the average monthly budget can realistically go on a credit card. The big exceptions are rent or mortgage payments, which average $1,360 a month, and retirement and Social Security contributions that come straight out of paychecks.
Strip those out and you're left with roughly $52,800 a year in card-friendly spending. That covers groceries, dining out, gas, utilities, insurance, streaming, clothes, and most medical bills.
Some billers tack on a fee when you pay by card, so I recommend paying those another way. Fees can quickly eat more than the cash back you'd earn.
How much cash back you'd earn at 1%, 1.5%, 2%, and 2.5%
Moving from a 1% card to a 2% card is worth an extra $528 a year on a typical budget.
Here's what $4,400 a month in spending ($52,800 a year) earns at various rewards rates.
|Reward Rate
|Yearly Cash Back
|1%
|$528
|1.5%
|$792
|2%
|$1,056
|2.5%
|$1,320
That 2.5% row isn't a fantasy. Cards with bonus categories can push your blended rate past 2% when your biggest expenses line up with the bonus rates.
Over 10 years, the gap between 1% and 2% adds up to more than $5,000. You could fund a family vacation or give your Roth IRA a nice boost with that money.
One thing makes or breaks all of this: you have to pay your full balance every month. Credit card interest rates are high enough that carrying a balance for even a few months can erase a year of rewards.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited is my go-to catch-all card
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) earned our award for the Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026. That's the top honor in a very competitive category, and it's a card I've personally held for almost 10 years.
It earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, plus 1.5% cash back on all other purchases, with no annual fee. That dining rate matters more than you'd think. The average household spends $329 a month eating out, which works out to about $118 a year at 3%.
What I love most is that I never have to think about it. There's no category to activate each quarter and no annual fee to stress about.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.49% - 27.99%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card card lets you pick your bonus category
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card won our award for the Best Credit Card for Gas in 2026. Its real strength is flexibility, since you get to choose which category earns the top rate and can switch it each month.
Commuters can choose gas as that bonus category. Folks fixing up their home might choose home improvement and furnishings as their bonus. I'd probably make mine online shopping, where my household spends about $500 a month (thanks, Amazon).
The trade-off is a quarterly cap on the boosted rates, so very big spenders will hit it. Bank of America banking customers can stack an extra rewards bonus on top, which makes it even better if you already bank there.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Pairing two cards can push your rewards even higher
The smartest setup for most people is carrying two credit cards that have individual strengths. A great combo includes a choose-your-category card for your biggest expense, plus a flat-rate card for everything else.
Here's a simple two-card system I'd recommend:
- Put your biggest bonus-eligible category (like gas or online shopping) on the card that pays the most for it.
- Run everything else through your all-purpose card so no purchase earns less than it should.
- Set up autopay for the full statement balance on both cards, so interest never touches your rewards.
If you know you'd forget to switch your bonus category each month, skip the second card. One catch-all card you actually use beats a two-card system you don't.
To compare more options, see our list of the best credit cards of 2026 and find the pair that fits your spending.
A year from now, your everyday bills could pay you back
You're already spending thousands every month on groceries, gas, and bills. Putting that spending on the right card turns it into $800 to $1,300 a year.
If you're earning a basic 1% cash back right now, just switching to a 2% flat-rate card can easily double all the rewards you earn in a year.
That's real money I'd much rather have in my pocket. Pick your card, set up autopay, and let your normal life start paying you back.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.