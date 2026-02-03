Here's What Happens When You Refer a Friend to the Chase Sapphire Preferred
You know that feeling you get when you find a $20 bill in your jacket pocket? Referring a friend to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) gives you a similar rush -- except it's often more like finding $150 worth of points.
Right now, Chase awards cardholders 15,000 bonus points every time someone you refer is approved for a Sapphire card. Do it enough times, and you could earn up to 100,000 bonus points per year -- worth $1,000 or more in travel.
I've personally held the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for years, and it's the card that gets brought up most when I talk travel cards with friends. It's not just a perfect starter travel card, it's a first step into the world of Chase Ultimate Rewards®, which has built a well-deserved reputation for turning everyday spending into future vacations.
Here's how the referral program works -- and why it might be worth sending your link out today.
Why this card gets so much buzz
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a popular "gateway" travel credit card. It balances strong reward rates and valuable points, with low fees and good value.
It does charge a $95 annual fee. But, that fee can be covered 8X over if you qualify for the new customer welcome offer.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.
Ongoing rewards are solid, too. Especially if you travel or eat out often:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Points can be redeemed for travel, cash back, gift cards, or transferred to airline and hotel partners. But the real magic is when you combine this card with other Chase cards or pool points with a partner to unlock even more value.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
How referrals work (and how to get your link)
Once you're a Sapphire cardholder, you can access Chase's "Refer-A-Friend" tool online or in the mobile app. It takes less than a minute.
Here's what happens:
- You grab your personalized referral link.
- Share it with a friend via email, text, or social media.
- If they apply through your link and get approved for either the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve®, you'll receive 15,000 bonus points.
You can refer multiple friends throughout the year and earn up to 100,000 points total, which is worth up to $1,000 in travel booked through Chase.
Just note: Referral bonuses don't hit instantly. It can take weeks after your friend's approval for points to show up in your account. And your account must be open and in good standing to qualify.
The friend you refer gets perks too
Obviously you don't want to sling travel credit cards randomly to just anyone. It's gotta be a win-win situation. The goal is to share with friends you think will truly benefit from the card long term.
The good news is, if your friend gets approved, they'll likely be eligible for the same welcome offer mentioned earlier: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
It's a solid win-win. They score a big chunk of points right out the gate, and you earn a referral bonus just for helping them discover a card you already use.
Plus, if they're new to travel rewards, you can walk them through how to redeem points wisely -- whether it's for flights, hotel stays, or transfers to loyalty programs.
The best referral invites happen naturally
In my experience, the best time to share your Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card link is when you're already talking about travel -- like finding cheap flights, booking a big trip, or which card covers rental cars.
I've had friends open the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card before honeymoons, national park trips, or when they're about to book travel with a sub-par card. When the topic comes up, I'll casually mention, "Hey, this is the card I use which has made me a bunch of rewards. If you're thinking about applying, I've got a referral link you can use. I get a little kickback, and you get the same awesome card I use."
No pressure. No weird pitch. Just share it when it fits, and let the value speak for itself.
Check out our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
