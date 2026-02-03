Here's What Happens When You Refer a Friend to the Chase Sapphire Preferred

You know that feeling you get when you find a $20 bill in your jacket pocket? Referring a friend to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) gives you a similar rush -- except it's often more like finding $150 worth of points.

Right now, Chase awards cardholders 15,000 bonus points every time someone you refer is approved for a Sapphire card. Do it enough times, and you could earn up to 100,000 bonus points per year -- worth $1,000 or more in travel.

I've personally held the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card for years, and it's the card that gets brought up most when I talk travel cards with friends. It's not just a perfect starter travel card, it's a first step into the world of Chase Ultimate Rewards®, which has built a well-deserved reputation for turning everyday spending into future vacations.

Here's how the referral program works -- and why it might be worth sending your link out today.

Why this card gets so much buzz

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a popular "gateway" travel credit card. It balances strong reward rates and valuable points, with low fees and good value.

It does charge a $95 annual fee. But, that fee can be covered 8X over if you qualify for the new customer welcome offer.

Current sign-up bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.

Ongoing rewards are solid, too. Especially if you travel or eat out often:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

Points can be redeemed for travel, cash back, gift cards, or transferred to airline and hotel partners. But the real magic is when you combine this card with other Chase cards or pool points with a partner to unlock even more value.