Here's What Happens When You Use a Debit Card for a Hotel Deposit

When you check into a hotel, they're going to ask for a card to cover incidentals. Hand over a credit card and the hold sits against your available credit. Hand over a debit card and the hotel just locked down a chunk of your checking account.

Those are very different things.

What the deposit actually is

The hold isn't a charge. The technical term is a pre-authorization, a temporary block placed on your account to cover potential expenses during your stay: room service, minibar charges, damage, anything you might run up and not pay for at checkout.

Deposit amounts vary by property. Budget hotels typically hold between $50 and $100. Mid-range properties run $100 to $200. Luxury hotels can require $200 to $500 or more, depending on room type. Some charge a flat amount per night rather than a single hold for the stay.

That money isn't gone, but it isn't available either.

The problem with using a debit card

With a credit card, a hold ties up a portion of your credit limit. With a debit card, the hold comes directly out of your checking account balance. If you have $800 in checking and the hotel puts a $300 hold, you have $500 to work with for the rest of the trip.

If a debit card hold causes your balance to dip too low, it can cause other payments to be declined or checks to bounce. For travelers timing bills around a paycheck, or anyone budgeting tightly on a trip, a $200 hold appearing the morning of check-in can create problems that have nothing to do with the hotel stay itself.

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How long until you get it back

Checking out of your hotel doesn't immediately free the money.

Pre-authorization holds are typically released within 24 hours to seven business days after checkout. Credit cards clear faster than debit cards, and if you check out on a Friday, the weekend alone can push the release into the following week.

If you paid for the room on a different card than the one used for the hold, the release can take even longer because the hotel and your bank have to reconcile two separate transactions before either is fully settled.

If something goes wrong

Dispute resolution is slower with a debit card than a credit card. If the hotel charges you incorrectly after checkout -- a minibar item you didn't touch, a damage fee you don't recognize -- the money is already out of your account. You're waiting for the investigation to conclude before it comes back. With a credit card, you're disputing before you pay.

What to do instead

Nothing stops you from using a debit card. But if you have a credit card available, even a basic no-annual-fee card, using it for the hotel deposit specifically keeps your checking account balance intact and your trip finances easier to track.

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