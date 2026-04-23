Here's What Happens When Your 0% Intro APR Period Ends and You Still Have a Balance

When your 0% intro APR period ends, your card issuer doesn't ease you in. It flips the switch -- applying the "standard APR" immediately on whatever balance is left over.

To put real numbers on it: a $3,000 remaining balance at 22% APR will cost you roughly $620 in interest over the next 12 months if you're only making minimum payments. That's money that doesn't pay down a single dollar of what you owe.

The good news is that this outcome is almost always avoidable -- especially if you pick the right card from the start.

What to do if your intro APR just ran out

If you're already past your intro period and still carrying a balance, you've got a few options.

The first is a balance transfer to a new 0% intro APR card. Yes, you can roll your balance to a new card and essentially buy yourself another interest-free runway. It's not a perfect solution -- you'll pay a transfer fee (typically 3% to 5% of the balance) and you need to qualify -- but it beats paying 22% interest while you get your footing.

Just don't make a habit of it. Rolling balances from card to card works once or twice as a recovery move. But it's a slippery slope that can add up in fees and start to affect your credit profile over time.

The second option is to call your issuer and ask about a hardship rate or temporary rate reduction. It doesn't always work, but it costs nothing to ask and occasionally does.

A third option -- and most straightforward -- is to treat the remaining balance like a financial emergency and throw every extra dollar at it until it's gone. The math is simple: every month you carry that balance at 22% APR, you're paying for the privilege.

Explore our picks for the best 0% intro APR cards to see which cards are worth considering before the clock runs out on your current one.

Picking the right card from the start is half the battle

The single biggest factor in how painful the end of your intro period feels is how long that period was to begin with.

A 12-month intro APR window on a $5,000 balance requires about $416 a month to pay it off completely before interest kicks in.

A 21-month window on that same balance only requires $238 a month. That's nearly $180 a month difference -- just from choosing a longer runway upfront.

Here's what that looks like side by side: