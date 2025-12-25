Here's What Happens When Your Credit Score Reaches 850

Wondering what a perfect 850 credit score gets you? Unfortunately, aside from some bragging rights, not much.

The truth is that any "excellent" credit score -- that's a score of around 800 or higher -- is typically enough to get you the best credit cards, loan rates, and more. Going above that, if you can, is a smart move -- padding out your score never hurts. But the truth is it probably won't help you out much.

Here's what to know about what a perfect credit score does (and doesn't) get you.

You'll have all the perks of an "excellent" score

In the simplest terms, having a perfect credit score mostly just means you get all the perks of an "excellent" score. Those include:

The best card and loan offers: You're qualified for pretty much any credit card out there, plus relatively low interest rates on mortgages, auto loans, personal loans, and more.

You're qualified for pretty much any credit card out there, plus relatively low interest rates on mortgages, auto loans, personal loans, and more. Higher credit limits: An excellent credit score makes you a super low risk to credit issuers, so they're likely to offer higher credit limits.

An excellent credit score makes you a super low risk to credit issuers, so they're likely to offer higher credit limits. More leverage: With excellent credit, you might also be able to negotiate better loan terms, a lower APR, waived fees, and more.

Of course, an 850 also gives you some breathing room if your score were to drop for some reason. But there's no secret society of people with 850 credit scores (at least, not that I know of). Even a "very good" credit score of 740 or higher will usually qualify you for the best offers.

Also keep in mind that your credit score will naturally fluctuate as your card balances change, or when you get a hard inquiry on your credit report. That means that for most people, a "permanent" 850 isn't even a realistic goal.

Five habits to help boost your credit today

Credit perfection shouldn't be an end in itself -- but of course, a higher credit score never hurts. Start these simple credit habits to work your way toward the "very good" or "excellent" range:

Pay on time every month . This is the biggest factor in your score.

. This is the biggest factor in your score. Keep your credit utilization low. Use less than 10% of your credit limit.

Use less than 10% of your credit limit. Limit new credit applications. Too many hard inquiries can hurt your score.

Too many hard inquiries can hurt your score. Keep your old accounts open. A longer credit history helps boost your average account age.

A longer credit history helps boost your average account age. Regularly check your credit reports. Spot and fix errors that could hurt your score.

