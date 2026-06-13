Here's What It Takes to Get the Best Credit Cards Now

Some credit cards only go to a tiny circle of ultra-wealthy clients. Like the Dubai First Royale card, which has a real diamond set into the face. Or the Centurion Card from American Express (aka the "Black Card"), which you have to be invited to even apply for.

Those cards sound like a different universe, and they are. But they reveal something that applies to every card down the ladder: issuers are always choosing who they want as clients.

The rest of us are getting picked, too, just with less fanfare and no diamonds.

Think like an issuer, not an applicant

When the bank receives your application, it's trying to decide what kind of client you'll turn out to be. Before it approves you for a top rewards card, it's wondering:

Whether you'll pay it back

Whether you can afford the limit it would extend

Whether you're already stretched thin somewhere else

Whether you look steady (or if you're just chasing offers)

All in all, the bank is trying its best to determine your risk level. And if you're the kind of customer an issuer competes to win, the best rewards follow.

Here's what to focus on with your application.

A credit score that signals low risk

Most top rewards cards require a good-to-excellent score, which is a FICO® Score starting around 670 (or VantageScore of 661+).

From the issuer's seat, the score is shorthand for trust. It's the opening answer to whether you're likely to pay your balance back.

According to Motley Fool Money research, the average FICO® Score in the U.S. right now is about 714, and roughly 63% of people sit above 700. So a strong score is common enough that, on its own, it rarely seals the deal. It gets you in the room. The rest of your file still helps decide the outcome.

Income that backs up the limit

Next, the issuer wants to know you can handle the credit it hands you. That's why nearly every application asks about income.

Some of the best credit cards offer credit lines that stretch up to $50,000, $100,000, or way more.

One thing to remember when filling out your application: You can include any income you have reasonable access to, not just your regular salary. That means side gigs, freelance work, and household income can count. More provable income usually means a higher limit and a better shot, because it tells the bank the rewards it pays you are safe to extend.

Compare the best credit cards of 2026 to find one that fits your income and spending.

A debt load with room to breathe

Even big earners get passed over when too much of that income is already spoken for. Issuers look hard at your debt-to-income ratio, which is the slice of your monthly income going toward existing debt.

A common rule of thumb is keeping that ratio under about 35%. On a $100,000 income, that means total debt payments under roughly $3,000 a month. A lower number tells the issuer you have breathing room, and breathing room reads as a safe, profitable customer.

Recent restraint, not a shopping spree

Every time you apply for a card or a loan, it leaves a hard inquiry on your credit report. That's just a note showing a lender checked your file. One or two are harmless. Stack up several in a short window and you start to look like someone scrambling for credit.

Those inquiries stick around for about two years, so it pays to space out your applications. From the issuer's side, a calm recent history signals stability, and stability is what gets rewarded.

The bottom line

For most of us, the best cards aren't locked behind a diamond-studded invite. They go to applicants who simply look low-risk and worth keeping: a solid score, steady income, manageable debt, and a calm recent history.

Here's the encouraging part. Every one of those is something you build, not something you're born with. They tend to strengthen naturally with time, which is why older generations carry the highest average credit scores.

Wherever you're starting from, each smart move makes you a more obvious pick.

Compare this year's top rewards cards and find the one built for how you spend.