Here's What to Do When a Card's Annual Fee Is No Longer Worth It

Annual fees have a funny way of sneaking up on you. You signed up for a card when the bonus was too good to pass up, then spent the first year maximizing every perk. But now the fee's posting again…and you're realizing you haven't used the card in months.

No shame -- it happens. The good news is that you have more options than just "instantly pay the fee" or "instantly cancel the card." Here's a breakdown.

1. Do an honest audit of the value you're getting

Most premium cards justify their fees through a stack of annual credits and benefits. A card with a $95 annual fee that has a $50 hotel credit and great earning rates might be worth every penny -- if you're using those things. If not, you're missing out on value.

Pull up the card's benefits page and go line by line. For each perk, ask yourself: Did I use this in the last 12 months? If so, what'd I actually get out of it -- either in 1) money earned or 2) time saved?

The other part of the equation is rewards -- the value you got from spending with the card. For example, if you're earning 2% back on spending and you put $8,000 on the card, that's $160 in rewards -- more than enough to cover a $95 annual fee.

But if you're putting $2,000 a year on a card with, say, a $250 fee, the math probably isn't working in your favor.

Want to rack up valuable travel rewards? See our list of the best travel cards out now and find the one that fits your budget.

2. If the math works out, keep it -- your credit score will thank you

Before we get into exit strategies -- if you find that the card is genuinely pulling its weight, the right move is usually to keep it. And there's a big reason for doing so that goes beyond the rewards math: It helps your credit score.

Keeping an old account open preserves your average account age, which accounts for roughly 15% of your FICO® Score. It also keeps your total available credit high, which keeps your credit utilization ratio low -- another plus.

Keeping an older card around also contributes to a healthy credit mix. None of that means you should pay a fee that doesn't make sense. But if the card is close to breaking even, the benefits to your credit score are a good tiebreaker.

3. Call the issuer to renegotiate or downgrade

This one can surprise people: Issuers often have "retention offers" they don't advertise.

If you call and mention that you're considering canceling because the annual fee no longer feels worth it, you may be offered a statement credit, a bonus points offer, or a fee waiver -- especially if you've been a cardholder for a few years and have a solid payment history.

It doesn't always work, and you shouldn't count on it. But it costs nothing to ask, and a $50 statement credit, for example, might make you reconsider.

You might also want to downgrade to a less expensive version of a card instead of canceling it outright. Most top issuers offer some version of this -- and they'll usually let you keep your credit history and account age intact, too.

A downgrade isn't always possible, and the no-annual-fee version of a card is usually pretty bare-bones. But if the alternative is closing an account you've had for years, it's probably worth asking.

4. Cancel strategically if it's time to go

If you've done the math and the card genuinely isn't earning its keep, canceling is a perfectly reasonable call. Just make sure you do it thoughtfully.

Redeem any remaining rewards first -- many issuers will zero out your balance when you close the account. And if the card carries a significant chunk of your total available credit, be aware that closing it may temporarily ding your credit utilization ratio.

Finally, after you cancel, consider whether there's a better card for the primary spending category this one was covering. Just because you cancel one card doesn't mean you should quit credit cards altogether.

Looking for an easier way to save? Check out our list of the best no-annual-fee credit cards available today.